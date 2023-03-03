barn fire

Firefighters spray water on a barn fire on Friday near Newton.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Fire crews from Cache County Fire District were called to the scene of a structure fire a little before 11 a.m. Friday near Newton.

Scanner traffic at the time reported that animals may have been in the barn at the time of the fire, which The Herald Journal later found out included several dogs – all which were saved from the blaze, according to Cache County Fire Marshall Jason Winn.


