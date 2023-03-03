...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected, especially
during the overnight hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Firefighters spray water on a barn fire on Friday near Newton.
Fire crews from Cache County Fire District were called to the scene of a structure fire a little before 11 a.m. Friday near Newton.
Scanner traffic at the time reported that animals may have been in the barn at the time of the fire, which The Herald Journal later found out included several dogs – all which were saved from the blaze, according to Cache County Fire Marshall Jason Winn.
The fire was caused by a heat lamp to warm the animals, he said, a scenario that was repeated in two other structure fires on Friday. A chicken coop was destroyed by fire in Hyrum, and a structure that housed goats caught fire in Mendon.
"The goat died in that one,” he said. He was not sure if the chickens had been rescued from their blazing coop.
He said the barn in Newton had to be razed in order for firefighters to put out the flames.
Winn reminds residents who may use heat lamps to keep their animals warm in barns or other places to make sure the lamps are properly located and in good working order.
“We encourage people who have heat lamps to make sure they are high enough that nothing knocks the lamps off,” he said. “And make sure they’re electrical and in good condition.”
