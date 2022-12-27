Missing person
Image courtesy of the Cache County Sheriff's Office

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Cache Valley law enforcement is seeking the public’s help locating a missing Providence man.

Tyler Merritt, 18, was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, leaving his home in Providence on foot for the public library, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.