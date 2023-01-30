About 248 customers in Cache Valley were still without power as of 9 a.m. Monday.
The power outages were reported early Monday morning in Amalga, according to Jona Whitesides, spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power.
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. For Eastern Box Elder County, wind chills from 10 below to 20 below zero, coldest near Tremonton. For the Cache Valley, wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
“We originally thought it was around 136 customers but now it’s up to 248,” he said.
Whitesides said cause of the outage has not yet been determined, noting it could be any number of things, including a frozen line, such as “if moisture got on the line and it froze overnight.”
Power is expected to be restored in the area by about 11:30 a.m.
Temperatures at the Logan Airport were reported at –29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It also issued a wind-chill warning.
The Logan and Cache County school districts posted on their Facebook pages that school would be delayed by two hours due to the frigid temperatures and windchill. Utah State University also delayed classes Monday morning at its Logan, Brigham City, and Tremonton campuses.
Electrical customers across the Salt Lake Valley also experienced power outages with some 2,000 customers impacted, according to Whitesides. He said as of 9 a.m. there were still about 844 customers without power. Power there was expected to be restored by about 11 a.m.
