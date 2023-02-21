hjnstock-Breaking news

Winter weather that returned to Cache Valley on Tuesday caused roads to quickly become slick as snow and ice piled up in the afternoon.

A rollover was reported at 859 Mountain Road a little before 3 p.m., according to police scanner traffic. Another crash was reported along Valley View Road.


