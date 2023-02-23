Thermo Fisher Scientific, a scientific product manufacturer, has laid off dozens of employees this week in Cache Valley, according to information provided to The Herald Journal.
About 90 people were let go, said one employee who wished to remain anonymous, but said the number could be even more.
“That’s a lot of people to be laid off at once in the valley,” the employee said, noting about 200 were recently laid off from the company in California.
The employee said the layoffs came as a shock and no explanation was given except that no one was getting “fired” and that “they were looking at numbers and where to thin us out,” the employee said.
Thermo Fisher is a leading manufacturer of scientific products and, according to its website, has an annual revenue of some $40 billion.
The Herald Journal has reached out to Thermo Fisher for comment.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
