Crash and power pole

A two-vehicle crash involving a power pole sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning in North Logan. 

A two-vehicle crash involving a power pole sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries on Tuesday morning in North Logan.

According to North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich, the crash, which was reported at 7:18 a.m. at 2400 North and Main Street, happened when the driver of a gray SUV travelling northbound on Main Street collided with a white single-cab pickup truck turning eastbound across the northbound lanes, pushing the pickup into a utility pole.


