...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches Wasatch Back.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM Wednesday to 11
AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Wednesday to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
A two-vehicle crash involving a power pole sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning in North Logan. A driver had failed to oncoming traffic, according to North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich.
A two-vehicle crash involving a power pole sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries on Tuesday morning in North Logan.
According to North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich, the crash, which was reported at 7:18 a.m. at 2400 North and Main Street, happened when the driver of a gray SUV travelling northbound on Main Street collided with a white single-cab pickup truck turning eastbound across the northbound lanes, pushing the pickup into a utility pole.
Goodrich said the driver of the pickup did not yield to oncoming traffic.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police. According to Logan City Fire Department, the person had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Rocky Mountain Power was called to assess damage of the utility pole.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of traffic were temporarily closed while responders were on scene.
