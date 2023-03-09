One person is dead and two critically injured after a house explosion Thursday evening in Cache County.
The explosion was reported around 6 p.m. at 5670 N. Utah Highway 23 in Cache Junction.
Emergency crews found two people, with critical injuries, but they continued searching for a third person who was in the house at the time of the explosion, Cache County Sheriff Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi told The Herald Journal on Thursday night. By midnight they had found the male occupant, John Mullin, deceased in the home’s basement.
The two injured were sent to area hospitals, Bartschi said; one was flown by air ambulance to a regional facility.
One of the injured, Joshua Mullin, was thrown from the house when the explosion occurred, Bartschi said. The other, Carolyn Mullin, was found trapped under debris, calling for help.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office released body camera footage of the rescue.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Mullins family are professional dog breeders, and about 30 dogs were on the property in a separate structure at the time of the explosion. Sixteen dogs were in the home at the time, five were found alive about five hours after the explosion and taken to the New Vision Intake and Animal Shelter for treatment.
Of the five dogs, three are in critical condition. All other dogs on the property are being taken care of by family members, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cache Fire Chief Rodney Hammer told reporters Friday morning it was not known what caused the explosion – the sheriff’s office said it did not want to speculate about the cause – but the state fire marshal and a propane expert are investigating. He did say, however, that people should check their propane for ice and snow buildup and make sure tanks are in proper working condition.
“They are rare,” he said of the explosion, “but we have had a few of these in the valley.”
Bartschi said firefighters braved going into the collapsed and burning house to rescue the individuals caught in the rubble. The two injured were still listed in critical condition at area hospitals on Friday, he said.
Multiple agencies responded to the incident, which remains under investigation.
“There’s not much left standing of the house,” he said, noting that one wall was about all that remained upright.
