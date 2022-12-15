outbuilding fire

Firefighters spray water on an outbuilding in Logan on Thursday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Crews from the Logan Fire Department responded a little before 3 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire at 48 S. 500 E., Logan.

An outbuilding on residential property caught fire, likely from a heating lamp to warm animals inside the shed, said Logan Fire Marshall Craig Humphreys. Several animals died in the blaze.


