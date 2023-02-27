Support Local Journalism

One worker died on Monday after a residential garage in Providence collapsed on him, authorities say.

Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said the fire department was called out at 2:41 p.m. to a partial collapse of a garage with one worker inside. Humphreys said the man was found deceased.


