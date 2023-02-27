Rescue workers respond to a building collapse on Monday in Providence.
One worker died on Monday after a residential garage in Providence collapsed on him, authorities say.
Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said the fire department was called out at 2:41 p.m. to a partial collapse of a garage with one worker inside. Humphreys said the man was found deceased.
Cache County Sheriff Lt. Doyle Peck said the man was part of a crew performing asbestos removal in the structure.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the home was slated for demolition. Other workers were able to escape the collapsed structure without injury.
“It’s just a tragic accident,” Peck said.
While crews responded to the initial collapse, Humphreys said, a second collapse occurred causing further damage to the structure. However, there were no other injuries reported.
Humphreys said the recent snowfall as well as the work being performed may have contributed to the collapse.
Though unsure when it was built, Peck said the garage’s age may have been a factor. He said the building was a total loss.
“It’s a pretty old building,” Peck said.
According to the release, the identity of the 52-year-old worker is not being released pending notification of family.
“We do feel bad for the families,” Peck told The Herald Journal. “It just really sucks — it’s bad.”
Update:
In a news release Tuesday, the Cache County Sheriff's office identified the worker as 52-year-old Rolando Castellanos-Briseno last known to reside in Ogden.
The sheriff's office has been attempting to locate Castelanos-Briseno's family, according to the release.
"At this time, it is believed that this individual’s family resides out of state, and most likely, out of the country," the release states.
