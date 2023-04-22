Two people detained after an alleged home invasion and shooting in Logan on Saturday have been released, police say.
According to Logan City Police Department Lt. Brad Franke, police are continuing their investigation while trying to determine the “relationship between the parties involved,” as well as the roles each person played in the incident.
He said the individuals were released due to a lack of probable cause. Officers intend to investigate further and turn their findings over to the Cache County Attorney’s Office to be screened for charges, Franke said.
Around 2:20 a.m., according to Franke, 911 callers reported three individuals had entered a home and shots had been fired by a homeowner. Franke said first responders found one male in the driveway of the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The man was transported to a local hospital and later transferred out of the valley for treatment. Franke said the man’s injuries were serious but didn’t appear to be life threatening.
The man had been shot with a handgun that was later recovered by police, Franke said.
Those involved are believed to be locals, he said, and “several” were known to law enforcement including the homeowner.
Several individuals called 911 to report the incident, Franke said; the homeowner, too, called 911. Two other individuals were later held by police for a time, he said, and the homeowner was not detained.
Franke said there is no ongoing threat to the community and incidents like this are rare for the area.
“That is not a common occurrence in this valley,” Franke said.
Officers are still trying to put all “the pieces together,” he said. “There’s still a lot of unanswered questions.”
