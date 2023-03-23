...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches on
the valley floors through tonight. 2 to 6 inches are forecast in
the Salt Lake Valley and Northern Wasatch Front tomorrow. 8 to
12 inches possible on the benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday. Most of the additional snow
across the Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Utah Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion will fall between now
and this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
A Utah State University football player who was hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a medical emergency during spring practice is in “fair condition,” officials say.
According to a news release from Doug Hoffman, USU’s associate athletics director for media relations, Josh Davis sustained “non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest” during spring practice on Merlin Olsen Field.
Davis has since been upgraded from “critical” to “fair” condition, Hoffman wrote.
The redshirt freshman was transported by emergency medical services to Logan Regional Hospital around 4 p.m. Scanner traffic indicated he was unconscious at the time and first responders were called to the back parking lot of Maverik Stadium.
According to the release, Davis collapsed during the practice and was immediately treated by athletic training staff followed by emergency medical providers.
“Davis received initial critical treatment and was stabilized at Logan Regional Hospital before being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where their critical care team continued treatment with therapeutic hypothermia to lower the body temperature to preserve his neurological function,” Hoffman wrote.
“Davis’ parents, Matt and Chrissy, arrived in Utah Thursday evening, and were met at the hospital by Utah State Team Physician Dr. David G. Liddle, Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee, head football coach Blake Anderson and athletic trainer Kendra Gilmore.”
Davis is a wide receiver from Carlsbad, California. He redshirted in the 2022 season.
“We ask that you continue to keep Josh and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” said a tweet from Aggie football on Friday.
