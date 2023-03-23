...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, locally up to 8 inches benches and portions of
the Cache Valley. Accumulations may be lower in Utah Valley
from Lehi to Provo. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Friday
morning near and behind the cold front.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The Friday
morning commute will be impacted, primarily north of Salt Lake
City.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow accumulations are possible
in lake effect snow south and east of the Great Salt Lake. This
may result in locally higher snow totals in these areas over the
current forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
