The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to beware of jury duty scams.
According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, scammers have been contacting residents demanding money or telling them to contact the sheriff’s office to avoid arrest.
“Calls and emails such as these are scams and are NOT legitimate,” the sheriff’s office warns.
“If you have received a phone call asking you to provide personal information and/or send payment to avoid arrest or other penalty, it is a scam,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.
It said the court will not accept jury forms by email, nor will it serve a warrant by email or fax.
The court also will not call to tell a person a warrant has been issued; nor does it demand payment “in lieu of being arrested.” It also will not ask for personal information — such as bank account information, birth date, social security number — via email or phone.
“The Court's official forms do not require your social security or other personal information such as your mother's maiden name,” reads the sheriff’s post. Also, “Valid warrants will always be served in person by a U.S. Marshal or other law enforcement officer.”
If you believe you have been targeted by a scammer, or have questions or concerns, call the sheriff’s office at (435) 755-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.