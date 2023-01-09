...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
in the Cache Valley and Castle Country and 3 to 7 inches in the
Bear River Valley and Uinta County Wyoming. In the Wasatch Back,
3 to 7 inches of snow with amounts of 10 to 15 inches in the
Park City area. In addition, freezing rain is possible at times
this evening in the Ogden Valley and in the Morgan area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley and Castle Country. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
USU Extension to co-sponsor Utah Marriage Celebration
Utah State University is co-sponsoring the Utah Marriage Celebration, which is scheduled online for Feb. 10 with an additional in-person event the following day.
Designed as a date night for those who want to prepare for or strengthen their marriage, the celebration features workshops presented by professionals from across the nation, according to information the USU. Workshops include such topics as intimacy, communication, and staying connected.
“We are excited about this event,” said Naomi Brower, USU Extension professor in Weber County. “We have a fantastic lineup of speakers from across the nation and we are confident that the couples that attend will come away with information and skills to enhance their relationship. Given the challenges of the past couple of years, this information is more important than ever.”
The online event will be from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 10, while the in-person event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center.
The online keynote speaker is marriage researcher and educator Nate Bagely, “whose mission is to rid the world of mediocre love,” according to the school. “Nate hosts a podcast and blog at GrowthMarriage.com and is passionate about helping people do things that make their relationships extraordinary.”
The keynotes of the in-person date night and dessert are Dave Schramm and Liz Hale of the Stronger Marriage Connection Podcast.
Known as “Dr. Dave” at USU and across the country, Dave Schramm is an associate professor and family life Extension specialist at USU in the department of Human Development and Family Studies. He appears regularly on television and shares tips and videos on social media and YouTube to help individuals, parents and couples thrive in their life journeys.
Liz Hale has been helping marriages in her private practice survive and thrive for over 30 years. As a former chair of the Utah Marriage Commission and spokesperson for UtahMarriage.org, she believes that grounds for marriage tremendously outweigh grounds for divorce and that learning and applying the tools from scientifically proven marital research is the key.
