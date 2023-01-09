Support Local Journalism

Utah State University is co-sponsoring the Utah Marriage Celebration, which is scheduled online for Feb. 10 with an additional in-person event the following day.

Designed as a date night for those who want to prepare for or strengthen their marriage, the celebration features workshops presented by professionals from across the nation, according to information the USU. Workshops include such topics as intimacy, communication, and staying connected.


