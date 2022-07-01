Discounts will return to Main Street next week as downtown businesses ring in 50 years of the Logan Sidewalk Sale.
The sale originally started as a way for downtown retailers to reinvent themselves as larger department stores moved to malls, Logan Downtown Manager Gary Saxton said.
“The sale originally drew attention to the shops that were downtown and got people more exposed to what was still there when big department stores vacated it,” he said. “Over the years, it hasn’t changed much, and it still promotes the businesses.”
Since the 1970s, the sale has prevailed in a similar style and offers stores the opportunity to reconnect with the community. Saxton said this year's sale, July 7-9, will feature nearly 60 businesses and will include a gallery walk.
Robyn Hoth, the arts education director for the Cache Valley Center for the Arts, said the Downtown Logan Gallery Walk has partnered with the sale for five years to allow residents to interact with local art and businesses at the same time.
“The gallery walk gives us a chance to show off our amazing arts in downtown, and downtown alone has three theaters, at least five more performance venues and three art galleries,” she said. “Several of the businesses regularly show off local artists, too, so we’re so used to it that we sometimes forget how lucky we are to have so much art in one very walkable downtown location.”
All the artists showcased reside in the valley or have ties to the area, Hoth said. Eight locations on and around Main Street will be featuring 12 artists for the event.
Hoth said the sale and gallery walk are the perfect occasion for Cache Valley residents, summer citizens, and students to get outside and participate in a community event.
The Sportsman has participated in the Logan Sidewalk Sale for all of its 50 years, co-owner of the business Mark Fjeldsted said. The business will have deals on many current products over the weekend sale, he said.
“Some people use it as an early back-to-school event,” he said. “It’s a good community event that gets people downtown and gets them familiar with the businesses, restaurants, and parking in the area.”
He said he is looking forward to seeing local residents and other attendees who are just passing through town over the three-day event.
Saxton said Logan’s downtown is the hub of Cache County and events like the sale allow the area to remain vibrant, well-kept, and healthy over the years.
In the future, Logan Downtown intends to include the Downtown Center Block Plaza once it is completed. The plaza is currently expected to be built by spring 2023.
Saxton encourages Cache Valley residents to use the July sale as a way to reconnect with downtown and for newcomers to get familiar with the scenery and the flow of Logan.
“If you haven’t been downtown for a while, come and reacquaint yourself with what’s happening and see all the new and old businesses and the renovations,” he said. “There will be high quality items on sale from a variety of places. People, whether they spend money or not, should come and get familiar with it all again.”