The first day of summer, recently recognized as Aggie Ice Cream Day, was celebrated at the doors of the Aggie Creamery on Tuesday commemorating 100 years of the locally produced product.
“I can't think of anything more fitting for the first day of summer than to come and enjoy Aggie Ice Cream,” said Ken White, the dean of Utah State University's College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences.
In honor of its centennial, the beloved ice cream received recognition from Aggie alumnus and Utah Governor Spencer Cox when he designated June 21 as Aggie Ice Cream Day in February.
Aggie Ice Cream was also declared the official ice cream of the Cache County by County Executive David Zook at the event.
“I express gratitude for Aggie Ice Cream’s positive impact on the lives of USU students and the economy of our region,” Zook said.
White also revealed a new addition to the creamery — a couch that sits outside of the facility that resembles a cow.
“We hope this becomes a tradition for families that maybe are waiting to get in the ice cream factory in the long lines during the summer,” White said.
After revealing the new “cowch,” White branded the newest part of the creamery with a “U” to represent the Utah State brand.
The line for ice cream was out the doors and down the sidewalk. Patrons received 100 cents off a single-scoop cone in honor of the day.
Community members also had the opportunity to win Aggie Ice Cream merchandise, a year’s supply of Aggie Ice Cream, and a weekend stay at Conestoga Ranch — a resort located near Bear Lake.
According to White, what makes Aggie Ice Cream special is the cow-to-cone process.
“It’s not only the making of the ice cream, which is highly significant, but also the idea that we produce the crops,” White said. “We feed our dairy cattle, we milk them, and we bring that milk up here. It's the highest quality milk, and we produce the highest quality ice cream.”