The Logan-Cache Airport Authority Board discussed Cache County’s results from a state-wide Utah Department of Transportation economic impact analysis on airports.
Jeannie Simmonds, a member of the board, reported on the results.
According to Simmonds, the study determined the Logan-Cache Airport creates 194 jobs. The annual payroll of the airport was recorded at $4.5 million, Simmonds said, and yearly spending was $13.2 million.
It was also determined the airport lands $639,300 in local and state tax revenue. Looking towards the future, Simmonds said the study estimates the Logan-Cache Airport faces an $8.6 million price in development over the next decade.
Based on the statistics Simmonds shared, the turbulence of the sky-high figure will subside next to the benefits of the investment.
“They figure it will cost $8.6 million to improve the airport, which translates into an $860,070 annual investment needed,” Simmonds said. “But that will create $17.7 million in annual economic benefit to the entire valley.”
Glancing towards the study’s results, Simmonds said 70% of the flight plans out of the Logan-Cache airport end out of the state.
“We are one of the airports that is creating a higher economic impact than some of the other ones in the state,” Simmonds said. “This airport has an increasingly valuable role.”
Simmonds also explained the Logan-Cache Airport trains pilots, which allows cockpits to be filled by professional pilots in an economy that “desperately needs them,” she said.
Explaining the benefits of the airport beyond the statistics, Simmonds mentioned how the Logan-Cache Airport regularly receives jets full of people who will potentially patronize the valley’s businesses.
Simmonds went on to further discuss the value of investing in the airport, citing Provo’s recent $45 million expenditure to further develop their municipal airport.
“I think we need to consider where this airport can go in the next 10 to 20 years,” Simmonds said. “It’s going to become an increasingly important economic driver for what goes on in the valley.”