For the descendants of Harold and Luella Seeholzer, all Beaver Mountain’s supporters are a part of their heritage.
On Saturday, generations old and young gathered near the front of The Beav’s ski lodge for an emotional unveiling of a bronze monument in honor of Harold and Luella.
“It’s just so fun to see everybody here,” said Marge Seeholzer, openly lamenting the task of public speaking. “However, probably my most favorite thing to do is talk about Beaver Mountain.”
Marge championed her son, Kim Seeholzer, as the driving force behind the project’s completion, and described Harold and her late husband, Ted Seeholzer, as visionaries.
“Who would be brave enough to want to start a ski resort?” Marge said, grateful for Harold’s vision and her mother-in-law’s support. “I know Ted would have done it if his dad hadn’t, but I'm afraid I would have had a nervous breakdown and just jumped ship.”
According to Kim, the image depicted on the bronze monument is a composite of two photos — one picture in particular being a family favorite. It’s an image of Harold and Luella carrying a wooden hand-crank telephone to the top of Beaver’s Face Lift in 1961.
Harold and Luella’s daughters, Dixie Schiffman and Nancy Lauritzen, told the crowd tales of growing up on the mountain, memories and the work that when into the resort’s creation, and an overview of the resort’s history.
In 1939, the first iteration of Beaver Mountain took form in a single ski tow made from steel cable and a DeSoto car motor. A decade later a 1,000 foot ski tow was installed along with a warming lodge — currently used as a lift ticket office. After Harold’s passing in 1968, the family started construction on Harry’s Dream — a double chair lift to the tip-top of the mountain that had, in fact, been his dream for some time.
Harry’s Dream was open to the public for the first time in 1970.
The bronze statue was created by Kelly Donovan and the Metal Arts Foundry in Lehi, Utah. The monument itself was constructed by Tim Pitcher.
“Thanks to all of you for being a part of Beaver Mountain,” Marge said. “I love hearing folks say that Beaver Mountain is their mountain.”