Brigham City Museum photos

The Brigham City Museum of Art and History is seeking the public's help in identifying old images like this one from decades ago. 

 Photo courtesy of Brigham City Museum of Art and History

A current exhibit at the Brigham City Museum of Art and History, titled “Fields of Labor and Recovery: A photographic portrait of Utah from the Great Depression to WWII, 1936-1942,” highlights images of Utah from a bygone era.

It is so bygone, in fact, that the museum is seeking help identifying some of its photos.


