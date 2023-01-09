...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
in the Cache Valley and Castle Country and 3 to 7 inches in the
Bear River Valley and Uinta County Wyoming. In the Wasatch Back,
3 to 7 inches of snow with amounts of 10 to 15 inches in the
Park City area. In addition, freezing rain is possible at times
this evening in the Ogden Valley and in the Morgan area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley and Castle Country. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
The Brigham City Museumof Art and History is seeking the public's help in identifying old images like this one from decades ago.
Photo courtesy of Brigham City Museum of Art and History
A current exhibit at the Brigham City Museum of Art and History, titled “Fields of Labor and Recovery: A photographic portrait of Utah from the Great Depression to WWII, 1936-1942,” highlights images of Utah from a bygone era.
It is so bygone, in fact, that the museum is seeking help identifying some of its photos.
“Tasked with capturing the landscape and people of Utah for a national audience, the photographers did not always focus on individual identifications,” according to the museum. As such, it is seeking the public’s help.
This exhibit, curated by Dr. James Swenson, associate professor of Art History at Brigham Young University, is part of a larger project that will include the upcoming publication of a book on the photographers and their work throughout the state.
The museum is looking for local insight to help Dr. Swenson add more context to the understanding of these photos. Anyone who may like to help may visit the museum through Jan. 28; call 435-226-1439 or email museum@bcutah.org for a list of image files to review.
The Brigham City Museum of Art & History, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays, is located at 24 North 300 West. Admission is free.
