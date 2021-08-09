C-A-L Ranch has completed its move from Cache Valley Mall into North Logan's former Kmart location, and the company is celebrating with a grand opening later this week.
The store has planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 10 a.m. Friday at the new location, 1750 N. Main, North Logan.
The ribbon cutting is part of a grand opening event starting Thursday and running through Saturday. Daily grand prizes and giveaways include gun safes, mini bikes, pellet grills, gift cards and more.
The Cache County Y Bar 4H Club will be raising funds at the store on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. They will be serving soda samples and hotdogs for just $1 (or any donation).