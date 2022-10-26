One of Cache Valley’s more popular draws during the Halloween season gave the community a bit of a scare last week.
The Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze, a fall-season attraction located in Cache County and partially within Wellsville city limits, announced Friday that zoning issues might impact their operation going forward.
“It’s been a good 18-year-run being a part of the community! Cache County is imposing regulations on us that will essentially shut us down. We plan to do our best to convince Cache County leadership to allow farmers to do business with the public so we can continue providing family-friendly entertainment,” a post read on the maze’s Facebook page. “Hopefully we see you next year, but if not, make sure to come out to the corn maze now through October 31st. Haunted trail is open on weekends.”
Later the same day, another post indicated the county was working with the owners of the corn maze to straighten things out.
“The problem is that there needs to be new zoning laws put into place. Right now there is agriculture, residential, or commercial and the corn maze isn’t a perfect fit for any of those,” the post read.
According to Jed and Sharma Clark, the owners and operators of the farm who spoke with The Herald Journal on Saturday, a letter from the county initially told them they had 10 business days to resolve various violations or risk being fined. After contacting the officials, however, the Clarks were told the county intended to allow them to finish the rest of the season.
“They had some compassion that way,” Jed said.
Dirk Anderson, the chief deputy county executive and interim director of development services, said Tuesday the issue boils down to obtaining a business license and the Clarks would have a year to work through that process. He said the process might involve a conditional use permit or a possible rezone.
Sharma said becoming a “full-blown business” through a commercial rezone would result in increased regulations and property taxes that wouldn’t be viable for their farm.
“I mean, it’s not like they’re putting us out of business,” Sharma said, “it just makes it too expensive for us.”
Anderson said the county was alerted to the maze after a citizen complained that a fire barrel at the farm was perhaps too close to hay bales. Ultimately, Anderson said the complaint was passed along to the county’s code enforcement officer — a brand new position for the county in 2022 — who found the maze had been operating without a business license.
“He did some research. He found that we’ve been working with them since, like, 2015 — really on the same issue,” Anderson said. “But it just kind of sat for a while because we didn’t have a code enforcement officer.”
Though unfortunate, Anderson said the timing of the enforcement was “super innocent” and largely due to the hiring of the new officer who’s only been on the job for one or two months.
According to the Clarks, they had been notified of a similar violation in 2015 and went before the county council where a discussion on these issues was eventually tabled. Jed said they never heard about the issue again until recently.
But at the time, according to Jed, another Cache County farm in a similar position moved forward with a commercial rezone that wound up hurting their business.
“As soon as they started down that road with a commercial business, they were done,” Jed told The Herald Journal. “I think it was less than a year (and) they were out of business, because they just couldn’t meet the requirements. … So, they had to quit.”
A rezone, as the county code stands currently, would cost the farm large sums, according to the Clarks. And though the farm’s public attractions are only open for six weeks out of the year, the Clarks said having to shut down the maze would also result in significant financial impact.
“We’d probably have to go get another job,” Sharma said.
Another concern is the farm’s Greenbelt status. According to Cache County’s website, the Utah Farmland Assessment Act — also known as the Greenbelt act — provides “qualifying agricultural property to be assessed and taxed based upon its productive capability instead of the prevailing market value.”
According to Jed, the business license process could put the farm’s Greenbelt status in jeopardy.
“When we look at property taxes, you cannot make a living if you ever have it taken out of Greenbelt,” Jed said. “That destroys you, because the taxes are so high on the land right now. The Greenbelt is the only thing that … makes farming even viable at all.”
The Clarks spoke to the possibility of an agritourism zoning option that may facilitate their farm and their seasonal business. Anderson indicated a seemingly similar ordinance had been added to the code.
Anderson said the county has no interest in shutting the maze down, but was simply enforcing the code.
“It just kind of was bad timing. Like, we really could have probably waited a week or two to give them the letter,” Anderson said. “We really are trying to help citizens, and we’re a service organization first and foremost.”
