Casper’s Ice Cream, founded in Cache Valley in 1925, has been acquired by a MidOcean Partners, a private equity firm based in New York.
According to a press release earlier this month, MidOcean aims to accelerate Casper’s growth. Casper’s is the firm’s second investment in branded food in the past six months, and financial terms were not disclosed.
“We are excited to partner with MidOcean to continue driving outsized growth for Casper’s,” said Casper’s CEO Kyle Smith in a prepared statement. “MidOcean has an impressive track record in executing transformational growth. Their partnership, expertise and industry knowledge will enable us to dedicate our focus to key areas of our strategy, such as investment in our people and organic sales growth, which will come from expanded distribution and enhanced goto-market strategy. We look forward to continue serving our customers and end consumers — existing and new — across the country.”
Casper’s is largely known for its sale and production of FatBoy ice cream products. According to the statement, Casper’s operates three manufacturing facilities with one being the newest frozen novelty facility in the United States. MidOcean has had a “specific focus on the highly attractive frozen novelty category,” for several years, according to the statement.
Casper’s was founded by Casper Merrill over 95 years ago and has been in the family for three generations.
“Having grown up in this business, I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of my grandfather, Casper Merrill, in pursuing the next phase of growth for Casper’s with a talented new partner in MidOcean and with the management team,” said Paul Merrill in the statement. “This transaction secures FatBoy’s position as a national brand leader in novelty ice cream. I could not be more excited to see where the FatBoy brand can go with additional resources and talented people at the table.”