During an evening of elegance and feasting, the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated another year by hosting its annual awards gala at the Riverwoods Conference Center on Friday.
The theme, “The Next Decade of Magic,” was celebrated with the presence of magician Richard Hatch. The 2020 chair of the CVCC, Michael Jewell, said the theme highlights the efforts that brought the community to where it is now and the encouraging trajectory for the future.
Following several attention-grabbing illusions from Hatch, seven awards were presented to local businesses and residents. Many of the awards highlighted recent and current efforts to provide aid to children and families in the community.
“I would like each of you to participate in the most amazing thing this state will see in terms of victims’ rights,” said Cache County Victim Services Director Terryl Warner, who, after being awarded Citizen of the Year for her efforts, announced the plan to build a Family Justice Center in the valley.
Warner said this new building would be a facility to offer more support to law enforcement and other officials when intervening in sensitive situations and offer a safe place for victims.
“We will have a place to go and help kids and adults through the most horrific events of their lives,” Warner said.
Little Lambs Foundation for Kids was voted Nonprofit of the Year for its efforts to provide Utah children and families with basic necessities that they can’t afford or otherwise do not have access to.
“I urge, hope and pray that everyone here takes care of themselves, their mental health and becomes resilient while living life to the fullest,” said Esterlee Molyneux, the executive director of The Family Place, after she received the Professional Business Woman of the Year Award.
Molyneux said it takes an entire community to take care of one another, which was a sentiment echoed by Chase Anderson, who was recognized with the Young Leadership Award for his efforts as program director for Silicon Slopes.
Anderson said he is so grateful to have made the choice to stay in Cache Valley after graduating from USU and flourished because of the constant community support.
Doodlebug Academy, a new child care center Smithfield, received the New Small Business Award. Another local business, Lazy One, won the Expansion Project of the Year Award because of the constant growth seen over decades.
The Small Satellite Conference was internationally recognized as the premier conference on small satellites. The annual event at USU was awarded the Economic Impact Award. This year, the conference will be hosting people from over 45 countries.