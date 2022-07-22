In a statement posted Thursday on LinkedIn, Crumbl CEO Jason McGowan responded to media inquiries regarding the cookie enterprise’s lawsuits against two cookie companies that have opened locations in Utah.
“Utah Lawsuits were recently filed in order to protect Crumbl’s trademarks, trade dress, and other intellectual property against two businesses that crossed the line,” the statement reads. “While we have remained silent as the process moves through appropriate legal channels, the defendants have taken to social media to spread misinformation and garner public sentiment.”
The statement goes on to say “both defendants have unique ties to Crumbl despite saying otherwise” and explain that a defendant’s brother is “a former corporate employee of Crumbl who had access to our recipes, schematics, processes, and other proprietary information. We have recently been told by a whistleblower, with insider knowledge, that the defendant misappropriated this information.”
Though the statement didn’t mention either of the companies on the other end of its lawsuits by name, Crumbl’s lawsuit against Dirty Dough states CEO Bennett Maxwell’s brother worked as a process engineer for Crumbl for around four months in 2019.
Crumbl’s lawsuit also says Maxwell’s brother “executed an Employee Confidential Recipe Agreement and a Principal Confidential Recipe Agreement.”
In a statement to The Herald Journal, Maxwell said the lawsuit doesn’t accuse Dirty Dough of taking information from Crumbl.
“Crumbl never said that we stole recipes,” Bennett Maxwell said. “They’re not accusing — they’re causing confusion.”
The lawsuit states Dirty Dough was formed in May 2019. According to Maxwell, the company was founded a year earlier, and the Arizona Corporation Commission’s website shows DIRTY DOUGH LLC was formed in November 2018. Maxwell said he later bought the company, and the ACC website shows Maxwell became manager of the LLC in May 2019.
Crumbl’s lawsuit also says Maxwell applied to “be a franchise salesman for Crumbl Franchising, LLC,” a claim Dirty Dough’s legal answer denies.
“They’re obviously not wanting to find a solution,” Maxwell was quoted as saying in a July 20 article posted by The Herald Journal, “I think it was a bully tactic.”
The second company McGowan referenced in his social media post is Crave Cookies — a company that traces its roots to Clovis, California, in 2019.
“We find no merit to the claims made by Crumbl and see this simply as an improper attempt by a threatened competitor to use a lawsuit to stifle fair and free competition and deny consumers a choice of products,” Crave CEO Trent English said in a statement to The Herald Journal for a previous story. “Our customers crave our cookies not because they are confused, but because they want the best cookies on the market.”
As the cookie wars continue to crumble, more and more sweet-loving patrons are choosing sides on social media using the hashtag #utahcookiewars. Crumbl has also sued at least three other cookie businesses across the nation, making the battle nationwide.
“The defendants both formed businesses copying Crumbl’s processes, trademarks, and dress in a confusingly similar way,” the statement posted on McGowan’s LinkedIn says. “We trust the courts and the legal process and feel confident that even more truth will come to light.”
Hours after McGowan posted Crumbl’s statement on LinkedIn, Maxwell posted a statement from Dirty Dough about Crumbl’s lawsuits
“Amidst the light-heartedness of social media, Dirty Dough is taking the current Utah lawsuits seriously,” the statement says. “Dirty Dough has not infringed on Crumbl’s purported intellectual property. We are confident the legal process will show Crumbl’s claims have no merit. … Crumbl has stated this lawsuit is part of its commitment to protecting entrepreneurs and it is ironically hurting them in the process.”