Boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a scientific instrument manufacturer is accelerating its growth in Northern Utah.
Thermo Fisher Scientific is expanding its Logan facility and creating a new facility in Ogden.
Logan site leader Dustin Warner said the expansions are results of multiple market factors, including business related to COVID-19.
Thermo Fisher Scientific manufactures single-use bioprocess containers, which hold liquid used in the manufacturing process of COVID-19 vaccines and other therapeutics.
“It’s a critical piece to the overall manufacturing process, and the demand is growing,” Warner said. “That’s why we are expanding.”
Warner said the company invested over $600 million in total to expand its capabilities worldwide.
The Logan facility’s expansion has two phases, Warner said. The first phase was completed in December and is fully staffed and operational. Phase two is expected to be completed in July and will add a second-level manufacturing floor space. Included in this space will be a 15,000 square foot clean room, which Warner said will be used for bioprocess container assembly and chamber manufacturing.
Warner said the Logan expansion created new positions and there are about 100 positions open for hire.
Of the $600 million expansion total, $44 million is being used for a new location in Ogden, which Warner said is being referred to as “Logan south” by several employees.
“The purpose will be exactly the same as what we do here in Logan,” he said. “That facility will mimic and mirror what we do in Logan with chamber manufacturing and final assembly of our single-use bioprocess containers.”
The Ogden facility will be 55,000 square feet and will also create job opportunities.
“We’re looking to hire as many as 300 people by 2022 to staff that facility,” Warner said.
Warner said anyone interested in working at the Logan or Ogden facilities should apply online at thermofisher.com/careers.
Warner said while Thermo Fisher is not well-known within the community, the manufacturing it does is very important.
“A big part of that is our fight against COVID-19,” he said. “We’re involved in the manufacturing process of the vaccines that are being talked about in the news.”
Warner said he takes pride in Thermo Fisher’s contributions to fighting the virus, adding that the company’s mission is to enable its customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.
“It’s comforting to know that we are part of the solution with what we’re doing here,” he said. “Our workforce works really hard and they do a good job to make sure we’re putting out a quality product.”