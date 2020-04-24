The 2020 Cache Valley Cruise-In is continuing as scheduled — at least for now.
This week the Cruise-In announced it will continue as planned and expressed hope that circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic would allow them to hold the July event.
In an interview with The Herald Journal, Cruise-In President Brandon Douglas said Cache County has given its blessing for the event to take place, provided the Bear River Health Department is on board. He said the health department is reevaluating every two weeks, and though restrictions appear to be slowly lifting, it ultimately depends on the status of the pandemic around that time.
Douglas said it’s better to plan the event now and cancel later than attempt to plan a last-minute event should restrictions be lifted. He said a more firm decision will be made around June 1.
“We’re just being optimistic that it’s going to happen,” Douglas said. “We’re planning for it to happen and, I guess, even praying that it will happen.”
Douglas said he will be discussing changes to the event with Cruise-In’s board of directors. He said they will be encouraging attendees to wear masks and practice appropriate social distancing. He said there could also be changes coming down the pike with the concert as well.
Country artist Leann Rimes is currently scheduled to perform on July 2. Douglas said he will be discussing with directors how to facilitate and seat the nearly 3,000 concertgoers.
“In order to cover that portion of the show financially, I’ll need to sell all the seats I have,” Douglas said, adding that a fixture of the event is selling affordable tickets to a good show. “It’s going to be a juggling act.”
Douglas said the Main-Street drag, the poker run, the Bear Lake cruise and burnout contest all are still scheduled.
Douglas said he receives a spate of questions daily from hopeful Cruise-In attendees asking him to make sure the event takes place. Douglas said he encourages those who reach out to stay positive and participate in social distancing measures so the situation will continue to improve.
Though most people are asking for the Cruise-In, Douglas said some people have asked if putting on an event is the proper thing to do during a pandemic. Douglas said “if it’s not the right thing to do,” or if it’s not supported by the health department, the event won’t move forward.
“I just tell them, ‘Well, we’ll keep evaluating that as we get closer,’” Douglas said. “The last thing we want to do is put anybody in jeopardy.”
Douglas said being “cooped up” for nearly six weeks is taking its toll on people, and hopefully the Cruise-In can be a call for celebration. He said they are hoping for three days of sunshine, warm weather and plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the event.
“Come July 1, I think everybody's going to want to be out and celebrating,” Douglas said. “What better place to do it than down at the Cruise-In.”
Tickets for the event are $10 per person over the age of 18; those under the age of 17 enter for free. For more information, visit cvcacruisein.com.