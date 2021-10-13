Crumbl Cookies, started by USU alumni, has sent a little piece of Logan across the United States with the “Aggie Blue Mint'' cookie.
The cookie is one of this week's specialty flavors at Crumbl, which always offers its original chocolate-chip cookie but also has a weekly rotating menu of four or five additional flavors.
Sawyer Hemsley and his cousin Jason McGowan started Crumbl in 2017 while Hemsley was attending Utah State.
Tibbetts explained that the Aggie Blue Mint flavor was created as an “ode to Crumbl’s roots” and Hemsley’s relationship with Utah State. The business will be collaborating with USU to promote the cookie and its backstory.
“We always love to stay connected to our roots and those people and organizations who got us here,” Tibbetts stated.
Since Crumbl has included several mentions of Utah State University and the school's locally famous “Aggie Blue Mint” ice cream in the promotion material for the new cookie, Tibbetts doesn’t think there will be any confusion with other Aggie institutions across the country.
Heidi Adams, director of trademark licensing at Utah State University, was an instrumental part in making this possible. The institution issued a license so Crumbl could use the school's Aggie trademark and sell the cookie nationwide.
One of the biggest parts of Adams’ job is assessing whether or not there would be any confusion to the general public about the use of the trademark. For example, the now Alpine Flats and 900 Factory housing were sent a cease-and-desist for using the term “Aggie” in their original names, because USU also provides housing for students. The restaurant Sushi Go originally opened as Aggie Sushi and was asked to change its name, likely because of the school's own food products from Aggie Creamery and now Aggie Chocolate Factory.
“If it’s a service the institution already provides, we don’t want to create more confusion about who owns the property,” Adams said. “There was no confusion between the cookie and the ice cream, so we allowed it at this time.”
Anna Tibbetts, PR specialist for Crumbl, expressed her excitement for the partnership.
“USU has been part of Crumbl's story since the beginning,” she stated. “Our very first store was in Logan, Utah, and many of our first customers were USU students.”
There are nearly 20 other American schools where students call themselves “Aggies,” which poses the question — is there confusion about the name of Crumbl’s new cookie?
Twitter user Julie Wilson wrote, “What Aggies are blue in Texas!?!” referring to Texas A&M University.
On a Crumbl Facebook post about the cookie, Misha Bellah Navarro wrote: “What is Aggie Blue? Aggies in Texas are maroon!”
Marco Allen tweeted confusion about whether the cookie was related to North Carolina A&T State University: “Are we talking A&T Aggie’s … If so I’ll have to try another cookie. #NCCU.”
Crumbl has replied to multiple people confused about the new flavor, always pointing back to Utah State University and “Aggie Blue Mint” ice cream as the inspiration for the cookie.
“We've been sure to let the public know what this cookie is truly about and that there's no one like our USU Aggies,” Tibbetts said.