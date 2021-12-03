The logo on the side of the Estrada’s Mexican Food trailer features a cartoon image of a bright-eyed young woman in chef whites accented with the colors of the Mexican flag.
When customers step up to the counter to place their orders, they are greeted by the human version of that caricature — a bright-eyed Bricia Estrada — and they enter a world that seems a bit like an animation itself, where fresh, colorful ingredients like cactus salsa add a tangy heat to street tacos, tortas, burritos and tamales.
But Estrada’s journey to a place in life where she could start her own food trailer has been far from a cartoon. She tears up when she describes the poverty she grew up with in Mexico and her decision at age 20 to pay “coyotes” to get her across the U.S. border to a new life and jobs that would help support her mother and siblings back home.
“I need to be honest. I needed to cross the desert to get here, and it was a very, very scary thing,” she said. “But the situation in Mexico at that time was very hard. … We didn’t always have enough money for food.”
That was 24 years ago. Estrada has since married a U.S. citizen and with the help of her husband is now on a path to citizenship. During an interview this week, she and her younger sister Carmen discussed life challenges and their dreams going forward as partners in the food trailer business.
Carmen immigrated legally to Logan 17 years ago and has been working as a housekeeper. She’s continuing to serve her client list while helping out at the food trailer, but Bricia is the face and primary chef for Estrada's Mexican Food.
The trailer has a unique location in Logan — on a lot along busy 10th West at about 100 South. Two banners signal motorists that the food trailer is open for business, and lunch hours are already starting to attract customers.
The chalkboard menu lists basic Mexican food items and daily specials. One day this week, the special was chilaquiles, a traditional Mexican breakfast dish blending scrambled eggs, refried beans, salsa and other ingredients on a tortilla.
“One of the most important things for me is to cook the things from scratch, giving the people the most pure food with the most nutrients I can get for them,” Bricia said. “I’m very proud about that.”
While working other jobs, Bricia completed the culinary arts program at Bridgerland Tech, and the two sisters started in the food business selling homemade tamales at Market Los Primos on 5th North in Logan. They got off to a slow start but over time established a strong clientele.
“We had struggles getting the recipe right. We got better and better, and little by little we started selling more, and then we decided to open this,” Bricia said. “It’s another journey. It’s not easy, but we’re happy serving the people, cooking for the people.”
Bricia said at some point she hopes to develop a program for feeding local residents in need as well as serving paying customers. She describes the vision this way:
“At one time I suffered because I had no money, not only in Mexico but here when I lost my work because the company that hired me shut down and I had no money to eat. I know there are people, someone someplace, without money to eat, so I’m thinking about doing something for those people. I’m wondering how I can do it. I want to help, not just make my pockets full of money.”
The lost job she’s referring to was at a sewing operation in Logan some years ago. She gained employment there after an initial work experience at a mink farm where she says the odors were too harsh to endure. After the sewing operation closed, she worked a couple of years at the All About Socks factory in North Logan, then spent 13 years at the West Point Dairy in Hyrum.
In the meantime, she went to school at nights to learn English, earn a GED and take cooking classes.
“I didn’t want to be there my whole life,” she said. “What I was doing I was doing just for money, to pay the bills, but I knew I could do something better, so that’s why I decided to do this.”
Bricia has some strong feelings about immigration and envisions a world where people can move freely from country to country, but she’s also adamant that newcomers to any country must “respect the way people live” and abide by the laws.
She hates that she and other law-abiding immigrants are sometimes lumped together with criminal elements coming in from Mexico and elsewhere, and she wants to change that perception.
“Some think of immigrants as drug dealers, or they think we are not clean persons,” she said. “Sometimes people have wrong ideas about us, but we need them to know not everybody is the same. I am trying to keep my truck nice and clean. I’m trying to be clean, as well, on my person or with the food, whatever we’re making. I do not use alcohol, cigarettes or drugs, nothing of that. So it’s wrong when the people point at us and say that.”
On the whole, however, Bricia says Cache Valley has been a welcoming place for her and her family, and she looks forward to having a more visible role in the community.
“I want to say thank you to the community for accepting us and for coming and trying the food. We’re putting our effort and heart into it,” she said.