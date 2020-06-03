Logan is among the first Deseret Industries locations to reopen as coronavirus precautions are relaxed, and shoppers may be seeing longer lines at opening time.
About 35 people entered Logan's Deseret Industries thrift store right after its doors opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with more incoming.
Kaitlyn Humpherys and her mom were first in line at about 9:30 a.m., though others waited in half a dozen vehicles in the parking lot.
"We would come to the DI before it closed a lot," Humpherys said, noting that yesterday there seemed to have been "a lot more precautions to keep it clean."
Before the thrift stores closed due to the coronavirus, DI-diehards, some of whom make a profit picking out bargains and reselling them online, would often wait in the store for employees to periodically bring out carts of new inventory. That rush won't be happening for the time being, since all restocking is now done outside of the store's reduced hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Instead, those who want dibs on deals have already started lining up on in front of the store. Spraypaint marks out 6 feet on the sidewalk so shoppers waiting to get in can practice social distancing.
"I think a lot of people, even us, we'd come back periodically throughout the day, sometimes, just to see what new inventory had come out," Humpherys said. "And that doesn't happen now, because they don't bring out new inventory."
Emily Adams waited in line with her boys, who enjoy looking for books to buy with allowance.
"We're so grateful they're open again and being safe," Adams said. "Love the DI."
In addition to reduced hours and restocking, the DI's other precautions include all employees wearing masks and gloves. Donations are accepted by appointment only in a new "touchless" process. Donors are asked to sort donations before arriving at the store. Shoppers are asked to wear masks if possible and stay at least 6 feet apart.
Adams said her family has been building a shop as many events and stores closed due to the pandemic, and they've amassed a storage unit's worth of items, many of which they hope to donate.
"It's been hard not … to be able to take stuff to the DI, so we're glad that it's going to be open," Adams said.
The Logan DI is located at 175 W. 1400 North. Deseret Industries is a chain of thrift stores owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In addition to its retail services, it donates items for humanitarian causes.