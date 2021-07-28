Dutch Bros Coffee, which Forbes Magazine describes as the largest privately held drive-through coffee chain in the nation, appears close to finalizing plans for a location on Main Street in Logan.
The City of Logan community development department confirmed Wednesday that a permit application from Dutch Bros to remodel the former Papa John’s pizza outlet at 910 N. Main St. has been approved and the company is working with the Utah Department of Transportation to finalize a driveway configuration.
“They're trying to figure out that driveway design because Dutch Bros is putting in a drive-through window, and so UDOT wants to make sure those impacts are not impeding on the highway,” said Logan Senior Planner Russ Holley, who went on to explain that the proposed remodeling project would “not change the footprint” of the current building but would give the structure a new look.
Contacted by The Herald Journal, the Oregon-based coffee chain would say only that they are “in the early planning stages for a location in Logan,” but no timeframe for construction or opening was offered.
Dutch Bros, which serves a wide variety of drinks along with a limited pastry selection, has more than 400 outlets in the American West, including 12 in Utah. Ten of those are on the Wasatch Front and two are in St. George.
The company does not offer franchises. It states in media materials that “all locations are company-owned, and regional operator positions are offered exclusively to those within the company who have shown outstanding employment history and exemplify the culture,”
The property at 910 N. Main has an appraised market value of $518,858 and is listed as owned by Milk Crate Development LLC of Heber City, Utah. No contact information for the LLC is available on the Cache County Parcel Viewer or elsewhere online.
The Herald Journal recently asked its Facebook followers what restaurant chains they'd most like to see come to Cache Valley, and Dutch Bros drew several endorsements. The chain was started in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, by third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma.