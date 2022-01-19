Oregon based coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee had a successful grand opening in Logan last Friday, and with that success came long lines of excited customers spilling out onto the shoulder of Main Street.
“As the years have come along, we’ve expected things like that,” said Jeremy Munoz, the store manager of Dutch Bros. “We worked with local enforcement … over the weekend to help train the customers and employees.”
Munoz has been with Dutch Bros since 2010 and moved to Logan from Roseburg, Oregon, to open and run the store. He said most store openings garner lots of attention from cities and they will contract with law enforcement to make sure opening weekends run smoothly. In addition, Munoz also spoke with neighboring businesses to make sure long lines wouldn’t affect them.
“We’re in this together, so if they have an issue with the traffic, we have an issue with the traffic. We make sure to communicate with them,” he said.
Lt. Bret Randall was one of the officers helping to patrol for the opening weekend. Officers helped direct traffic until 9 p.m. on Friday, and until 6 p.m. on Saturday. No officers have been there since.
“The only time it was problematic was when people were so anxious to get in, the line backed up and the outside — the parking strip, over the fog line — sometimes it’d back up all the way to McDonald’s and around the corner,” Randall said.
Logan Senior Planner Russ Holley explained Dutch Bros even purchased an additional lot to increase their capacity for traffic and keep as many cars off of Main Street as they could.
The Utah Department of Transportation is in charge of traffic on Main Street as well as traffic lights and traffic design, which includes drive-thrus, so everything was anticipated and approved beforehand.
“They met UDOT’s specifications and they met the Logan City specifications for drive-thrus,” he said. “They actually have more than double the amount of capacity for a drive-thru that the city requires.”
Holley also expects things will mellow out as time passes.
“It’s like anything,” he added. “If you get really popular or you’re some older store that has some crazy sale, we experience traffic congestion at times and that’s just part of living in a city.”
For Munoz, the long lines and buzz for Dutch Bros around Logan have been exciting. He’s enjoyed getting to see Cache Valley and meet residents on a daily basis.
“It’s been very rad to see the reactions of the customers, especially while waiting in line. We know right now it’s a lengthy line so we are doing our best to be as quick as possible,” he said.
Munoz has had additional help from seasoned Dutch Bros trainers and employees that have traveled to assist with the store’s opening.
Once things settle down, Munoz hopes to see what Dutch Bros can offer Logan.
“I am looking forward to … seeing what we can do to help Logan out and help serve them in a better way,” he said.
Dutch Bros, located at 910 N. Main Street, replaced the Papa Johns that had closed down years prior. In addition to hot and cold espresso drinks, the coffee shop also offers milkshakes, Italian sodas and cold brew.
According to posts online by those who say they stopped by Dutch Bros, getting a drink has taken on average 10 to 15 minutes.
Dutch Bros is open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m on Friday and Saturday. The full menu can be viewed here.