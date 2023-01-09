Shelia Jensen said that as of late, she has seen gasoline prices dropping “a penny or two” at a time, but even when they were about a dollar more last summer, her business still kept busy selling gas.
“It didn’t seem to change,” she said of the steady stream of customers, noting people might have cut back on their longer trips but they still had to go to work, take kids to school, shop for groceries.
Jensen is the manager of Wellcome Mart in Wellsville. Last Thursday she said gas prices at her shop were listed at $3.39 a gallon for regular unleaded—more than a dollar less than it was last summer—and $5.05 for diesel. During the summer, diesel was almost $6 a gallon.
People are noticing the change. She said some customers have been known to comment: “It’s about time prices came down,” or “I wish prices would come down a little faster.”
Others wonder how far prices will drop. Will they ever get to where they were before the spike last year?
Unfortunately, the answer comes with good and bad news.
First the bad: it is unlikely prices will drop to pre-spike levels, said Julian Paredes, spokesman for AAA Mountain West Group. But the good news is that they likely will level out to where there won’t be such big fluctuations in pricing, a scenario he said has already started to happen.
GAS PRICES: THEN, NOW, AND LATER
Gas prices on Monday in Cache Valley averaged in the $3.19 per-gallon range, which was slightly lower than the statewide average of $3.24 and the national average of $3.28.
The prices might look familiar. Paredes said Cache Valley’s numbers are about the same as they were a year ago at this time, and much cheaper than they were last June, which is “a really major drop,” he said.
“With gas prices dropping so much in a relatively short amount of time, and with increased demand for gas, prices should stabilize at (about where they are now).”
They may hover slightly above or below those numbers, he said, but there shouldn’t be drastic moves in either direction, barring any unforeseen circumstances on the world stage.
“That’s pretty welcome news for Utah, considering prices peaked at $5.26 this summer,” he said.
A lot of different factors can affect gas prices —transportations costs, state taxes, demand at the pump. “A lot of those things can count for the variations,” he said. “But really the biggest determinate is oil prices.”
And anything can happen on that front: an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war, another world conflict, natural disaster … another pandemic.
Paredes said AAA’s forecasts are mostly about looking at trends, and that predictions are usually “pretty short term,” noting “there is no easy way to predict the oil market.”
UTAH’S GAS TAX
It’s not only gasoline that people are paying more for these days. Inflation has impacted prices from groceries to housing. What’s more, Utah raised its gas tax by 4.5 cents to 36.4 cents per gallon on Jan. 1.
“It’s a little bit concerning,” Sen. Chris Wilson, R-Logan, told The Herald Journal. “It’s not the best time to do that.”
The increase was attached to a 2015 bill, he said, noting as legislators convene in the next session, they will be discussing options to help ease pain at the pump. What that might mean hasn’t been determined, but Wilson said, “I think you’ll see something; maybe a little relief at the gas tax.”
But the challenge — and a primary objective — is to protect transportation funds in order to maintain and build roads for the state’s continued population growth.
“Now is not a good time to raise the gas tax, in my opinion,” Wilson reiterated. “Gas prices have come down, the demand has come down. Of course, the big cost in fuel is crude oil, and that has come down, which has helped us a little.
“Our working group is looking at a number of different options. … We’re looking at things to do with the surplus, the extra revenue, anything we can to get relief back to the taxpayer.”
He said current gas prices are a footnote to the larger picture of the country’s economic standing.
“Hopefully our economy doesn’t get too bad,” he said. “We’re definitely concerned about a recession. … We want to be efficient and effective with taxpayers’ money. We want to make sure we are very conservative in that regard.”
IMPACT
Donning her consumer hat, Jensen said she tries to look for the best prices when shopping. Why not do that with gas, too?
To help, her store offers discounts on gas purchased—something she said she’s seen other stores in the region do as well.
But besides shopping for the best prices, there are other efforts drivers can make to lessen the impact on their pocketbooks, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Slow down and drive less aggressively, for starters. It is safer for you and your neighbor on the road, he said, but it also saves on gas.
“Pace yourself,” De Haan said. “People waste a lot of gas” trying to get to their destination in a hurry. “You don’t have to go the speed limit. Most vehicles are more efficient around 60 to 65 mph. Beyond that, you start to use more gas to fight the headwinds.”
He also said it’s a good idea to decrease excess weight whenever possible—noting every 100 pounds decreases fuel efficiently by at least a couple of percentage points.
“That’s why bigger vehicles use more fuel,” he said.
