What better way to celebrate Unicorn Day than with a unicorn, right?
Thursday is officially the day to recognize the mythical creature that is usually white and looks like a horse. The animal has long flowing mane and a single — often spiraled — horn in the middle of the forehead.
Recently 5-year-old Kate Nash got the encounter of her young life. She was able to meet Bling, who resides at Pony Haven in Bountiful. Bling is, well, a unicorn.
“It truly was about as magical as it looks in the pictures,” said Madison Nash, Kate’s mother. “She was super excited. … I had no idea there was a Unicorn Day.”
While it wasn’t Unicorn Day yet, the encounter made quite the impression on Kate, who had just moved to Utah with her family from Dallas. Before moving to Utah, the family had been living in Nashville and Dallas as Madison's husband and Kate's father Nick Nash is a corporate attorney and touring musician.
“Kate is definitely in a big unicorn phase,” said Madison, who is originally from Arkansas but went to school at Utah State University. “She was pretty skeptical before, but I think she is pretty convinced that they (unicorns) are the real deal, which is great. … She talks about it all the time.”
During the phone interview, Kate started to prompt her mother on what to say about unicorns. The now 5-year-old is no doubt set to celebrate on Thursday.
The Nash family had just moved to the Beehive State when the COVID-19 isolation protocols began last month. Adding to the chaos was an upcoming birthday for Kate.
“Kate had big plans to make new friends since our move,” Madison said. “All she had been talking about was having a party with the kids in our new neighborhood.”
With social distancing and gatherings put on hold, the youngster’s wishes of a party became impossible.
“I suppose we could have held a party of fewer than 10 people, but it just didn't feel like the right thing to do,” Madison said. “Try explaining to a 4-year-old that she can't invite kids to a birthday party because of a virus.”
In addition to being a full-time mother to Kate and 18-month-old Magnolia, Madison is a photographer and social media manager for a small startup company based in Logan called Red Rover. The company designs and produces blankets for babies and toddlers and is found online at redroverkid.com. The blankets are also available on Target's website and a few big-box retailers.
“Our design team had just sent me our newest blanket pattern with all of these cute unicorns on it,” Madison said. “Kate loves unicorns.”
Nick is originally from Bountiful and close friends with the owners of Pony Haven, a small business that provides ponies at parties. The company had recently added the option of a unicorn pony for princess parties and photo shoots.
“When I realized I could do a princess photo shoot with my daughter and their unicorn pony, I was so excited,” Madison said. “Meeting Bling, the pony unicorn, made Kate's birthday special even without a party full of kids.”
The photo shoot captured by Madison took place near the end of March, a few days before Kate’s fifth birthday. Originally, Bling was going to be a surprise for Kate at a party at the Nash house. But the family improvised at the last minute.
“Last year for Kate’s fourth birthday, we had it at a horse ranch,” Madison said. “She got to name a new pony. That was a pretty good too. She is definitely leaning toward the horse trend.”
Besides working for Red Rover, Madison also does photography for other companies, portrait work at weddings, newborns and anything else someone may want photos of. Plus, she added, photos of unicorns.