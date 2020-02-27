VASA Fitness is coming to Logan.
Moving into the former Macey’s on 400 North, the Utah-based gym chain's new location will feature a lap pool, weightlifting equipment, multiple group fitness class, and child care services. Remodeling the the near 60,000-square foot location has already begun.
VASA Chief Development Officer Troy Peterson said though a specific date has not been scheduled, he expects the Logan location to open in the third quarter of 2020. Peterson said the new gym is the 25th in the state of Utah, with locations ranging from St. George to Ogden.
“It kind of ties the state together,” Peterson said.
According to Peterson, VASA has been considering a location in Logan for nearly three years but needed to find a location that could facilitate specific amenities. VASA Chief Marketing Officer Mindi Bridges said the vast majority of VASA locations share the same amenities, with similar layouts and size.
“That’s so much easier to market,” Bridges said, explaining that certain memberships allow access to any VASA location. “It gives our members some options.”
Despite Cache Valley being smaller demographically than their other locations, Peterson said he believes VASA will thrive in Logan due to a strong local fitness community.
“We had an amazing reaction,” Bridges said. “They were all really positive.”
Logan City Economic Development Director Kirk Jensen said the new gym will be a boon for downtown Logan. The location is highly visible and the churn of new activity could bring new life to that area.
“I think it’s a great addition over there,” Jensen said. “I think a gym in downtown is another good asset.”
Kirk said the addition of VASA could also help to spur along more long-range projects, like Logan’s Fourth North Corridor Plan.
“Sometimes new energy and things like that that come in can catalyze further changes or upgrades,” Jensen said. “I think to see people have interest there is good.”
Logan will be one of 13 new VASA locations in various cities around the United States, according to the company. VASA currently operates 45 gyms in the U.S.
VASA is hiring for its new Logan location. For more information about employment at VASA, visit their career page at vasafitness.com.