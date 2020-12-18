Local entrepreneur and philanthropist Larry “L.W.” Miller died from a second, short bout with cancer on Dec. 13 at 83 years old. Though he was known as a successful businessman and icon in the community, friends and family remember him for his infectious laughter, generosity and hard work.
“I'm not sure he was a businessman as much as he was a relationships-man,” said Miller’s son Brent. “A lot of his success was because of the way he treated people. … He helped many people in all areas of the community.”
Larry had been treated for prostate cancer 20 years ago, and when he went in for an operation in November of this year, a CT scan revealed high levels throughout his system.
"He could have had a long, suffering death, but he didn't," Brent said. "He passed peacefully. And so for that I'm grateful."
People first
From helping fund missions for young members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — to which he belonged for his whole life — to fundraising for, donating time to and serving on countless local boards, Larry was always looking for ways to help out.
“He never even thought twice about it,” Brent said. “He just did it, and he didn't tell anybody about it. And to me, that's what makes him even more special.”
From family to friends to employees, Larry was nothing but supportive, according to his youngest son, Cameron, who owns HS Customs in Logan.
“Anytime we needed something, he would stop everything he was doing, and he was a busy, busy man,” Cam said. “And he would always take the time to visit with me or my brothers and sisters and help us through things or help us think things through.”
Larry always put his family first, according to Marilyn Leatham Miller — Larry’s first wife, of 32 years. Even after their divorce, she said she could always count on roses on her birthday and a call on Christmas.
“He always watched over me,” she said.
When his daughter, Nancy Miller Clements, was at the University of Utah Hospital 27 years ago due to complications in her pregnancy, Larry drove down in wintry conditions.
“I wasn’t in my room, I was getting some tests done, but while I was gone, he put up a (Christmas) tree in my room,” she said. “He was gone by the time I got back to my room, but it was so special.”
Bruce Smith, a Herald Journal former publisher, was witness to that generosity. They were members of the Logan Rotary Club together when Smith was diagnosed with cancer.
“Larry had a condo in Salt Lake, and when Larry found out I needed a place to stay, he graciously let my wife and I stay there while I was undergoing treatment at the Huntsman Cancer Institute,” Smith said. “Immediately, with no hesitations, he said 'Here's the key. It's yours as long as you need it.'”
Larry’s children said they’ve learned of countless stories in the week since his death that they hope they can live up to.
Work ethic
Larry instilled a sense of hard work and lending a helping hand to others in his children, starting with the family farm in Hyrum and teaching his sons how to work the fields from the time they were 8 years old, according to Marilyn.
“He would just get us going on the tractor, and we were little, and we would always hope he was coming to trade us off on the tractor,” Cameron Miller, Larry’s youngest, remembered. “He’d just give us a Pepsi and a candy bar and say ‘You're doing a good job,’ and we'd just keep going. But man, I couldn't tell you how much that means to me — teaching your children how to work and appreciate things, it's just priceless.”
Lindi W. Miller, his wife of the last 25 years, joked that Marilyn “had him during the hard years. I had him when he was a little bit older and had more time and had more people under him and could help him with the work.”
Though there were misconceptions about Larry’s relationship with the Salt Lake auto-mogul Larry H. Miller, there is actually no tie. “The Other Larry,” as he referred to himself to differentiate, started his trucking business in Hyrum because he wanted to stay closer to home than driving out to Thiokol.
He started with one truck and Marilyn as his bookkeeper and grew the business from the ground up.
“He was totally self made,” Lindi said of her late husband. “He was never handed anything as far as getting his business going or anything like that, and that's something I always admired about him. … He just really felt like if a person kept their head down and worked hard, they could achieve whatever they set their mind to.”
Now, his oldest son, Rex, runs the business for Salt Lake and Texas, and Brent is the general manager at the Logan headquarters. Although he “retired,” Larry had worked for so much of his life, he would still go into work.
Brent brought him a milkshake on Friday, like usual, and early on Sunday morning, though in the hospital, Larry’s only question for the doctor was “When can I get back to work?”
Nancy said the work ethic he personified is something Larry passed on to not only his children, but to the next generation, as well.
“My kids have really taken notice on that,” she said. “They’ve really tried hard just to recognize hard work. All of his grandchildren are doing great things, and he was a huge example on that.”