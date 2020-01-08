A medical cannabis pharmacy is coming to Logan.}
The Utah Department of Health announced on Friday the 14 companies around the state that have been awarded medical cannabis pharmacy licenses.
Included in the UDOH list is True North of Utah, a company that will operate medical cannabis pharmacies in Ogden and Logan.
The Logan facility will be located at 2359 N. Main St., Logan.
According to a press release from UDOH the 14 companies were selected from more than 130 applications in a competitive bidding process.
Sasha Clark, a spokesperson for True North of Utah, said the company had the top-scoring application out of all 103 applicants across the state. Earlier last year, it was also awarded one of Utah’s eight agricultural grow licenses because of the decades of agriculture experience the owners have
“The evaluation committee spent hundreds of hours evaluating applications from companies seeking a limited number of licenses. It was a highly competitive process and some qualified applicants will be left disappointed, but that is the nature of a highly competitive process,” stated Richard Oborn in a press release.
Oborn is the director of the Center for Medical Cannabis at UDOH.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span} “The Utah Department of Health is committed to ensuring patients have safe and reliable access to medical cannabis and we are confident the companies selected are best prepared to meet the needs of Utah patients and provide the best value to Utah communities,” Oborn said.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}The following is a comprehensive list of businesses that will be issued licenses:
{p dir=”ltr”}— {span}Beehive’s Own (two licenses), Salt Lake City and a location TBD but will be in Box Elder, Morgan, or Rich County.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}— Bloom Medicinals, Cedar City.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}— Columbia Care, Springville.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}— Curaleaf, Lindon.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}— Deseret Wellness (two licenses), Park City and Provo.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}— Dragonfly Wellness, Salt Lake City.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}— Justice Grown Utah (two licenses), Salt Lake City and St. George.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}—{/span} {span}Pure UT, Vernal.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}—{/span} {span}True North of Utah (two licenses), Logan and Ogden.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}— Wholesome Therapy, West Bountiful.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}According to the UDOH, eight of the locations may open up as early as March 2020 and six may open up as early as July 2020.{/span}