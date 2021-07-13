A new pizza restaurant will be opening up in Smithfield in August.
Angie Wurm owns Granelli’s Pizza, which has another location in Castle Rock, Colorado. She said she’s aiming to open in Smithfield in the middle of August.
The new location is at 869 S. Main Street, where Garlic’s Pizzeria used to be.
Wurm said she happened upon the location accidentally when she and her husband Mike were visiting her daughter, son-in-law and two grandkids in Smithfield for Christmas.
“My son-in-law has been begging me to open a restaurant out here because he loves the pizza so much,” he said. “So I looked into the location and it just fit.”
Wurm said she’s excited to bring Chicago-style pizza to Cache Valley. Granelli’s Pizza has thin-crust pizza and toppings under the cheese. What makes the pizza unique, Wurm said, is the secret sauce.
“That’s what makes the pizza Granelli’s,” she said. “Even my husband doesn’t know the recipe for it.”
The restaurant will also have sandwiches, hotdogs, pasta, salads, desserts and a big appetizer menu. Wurm said many of the ingredients come right from Chicago.
Wurm said she loves Cache Valley.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “The people are great here. I love the small-town feel of it.”
Wurm is looking forward to opening the restaurant and further getting to know the community.
“We’ve already met a bunch of the people who’ve heard about and stopped by the restaurant even though we’re still doing construction,” she said.
The original Granelli’s Pizza has been open for 23 years, and Wurm’s family purchased it three years ago.