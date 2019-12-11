Workers began lifting 16-foot sections of a historic grain elevator by crane Wednesday afternoon in Hyrum as they prepared to move it to a new home as part of a local bank.
The Holley-Globe and Milling Company elevator will be integrated front and center into Cache Valley Bank's new location near 800 East and Main in Hyrum, according to bank officials.
Peter Daines, a member of the Cache Valley Bank board of directors, said the bank wanted to construct a creative building that “says Hyrum” to anyone that grew up in the area. Daines said his grandfather — a shop teacher for nearly 35 years at South Cache High School and resident of Hyrum — informed their decision to utilize the rustic appeal of wood and the grain elevator into the building’s construction.
“We used to drive by it on our way to my grandparents' house,” Peter said. “We spent a lot of time in Hyrum growing up.”
George Daines, CEO of Cache Valley Bank, said he and his brothers enjoyed the rural lifestyle his grandparents had in Hyrum — he enjoyed his grandparents' large garden and learning to work with tools. George said though the grain elevator wasn’t running at that point, he remembered the big tower as a child.
“I don’t think my grandfather knew this, but my brother and I climbed up into it once,” George said. “We did not get to the top.”
However, Christian Wilson, an architect with Center Street Architects, said Cache Valley Bank visitors will be able to access the top of the tower by way of a square-spiral staircase. Wilson said the top of the tower will be extended 10 feet for an all-glass observation deck just below the grain elevator’s cupola.
“We’re doing sort of a Scandanavian-modern look,” Wilson said, explaining the building would be simple, classic and clean-looking. “We’re going to make it so the tower is the element that people look at.”
George said there is one functional aspect to utilizing the grain elevator in the design — the cupola provides a line-of-sight to transfer data to the bank's offices in the Thatcher Building in downtown Logan.
George said he’s hopeful the people in Hyrum support the decision to move the structure. He believes it creates something of a landmark for Hyrum.
“It’d be nice if it didn’t have to be moved,” George said, “but this gives it a purpose.”
Chris Weber, a Hyrum resident who neighbors the grain elevator, said the move is bittersweet. A friend of Ray Miller — the former owner of the grain elevator who renovated and lived in it for a time — Weber said he wished he could have seen Miller’s vision of turning the grain elevator into a duplex come to fruition.
“I helped Ray do a bunch of stuff,” Weber said. “I’d always be down here helping him out.”
According to documents from the National Register of Historic Places, the grain elevator was built in 1918 using false timbering construction — planks of wood stacked on top of each other and fixed with nails. At 68 feet tall and around 28 feet wide, it is one of only two grain elevators in the state to use this method of construction, according to the document.
“We’re excited to get it in place,” Peter said, “safely in its new location.”