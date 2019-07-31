The Riverwoods Shoppes is now the place where fire meets ice — at least in the figurative sense.
Greg Chambers, the co-owner Firehouse Pizzeria in Logan, just two weeks ago opened another shop next to the Logan pizza staple: Icehouse Frozen Custard.
“Firehouse has been around for almost 20 years, and it’s a well-known name in the valley,” Chambers said. “We hope Icehouse gets really popular, too. Word’s getting out.”
Icehouse, located at 682 S. Main Street, Suite 130, in Logan, serves up custard, concretes, cones, sundaes and specialty sodas.
Asked about the difference between ice cream and custard, Chambers smiled and said, “You’ll have to taste the difference.”
It’s made fresh, through a machine that does not allow as much air into the product as ice cream. Custard also includes an egg yolk, which Chambers said makes it creamier than ice cream.
“I’d just tell them (customers) to come out and try it,” he said.
The concretes — any choice of Icehouse’s custard flavors mixed with toppings — are creative concoctions, and so are the names. “The Patriot” includes red, white and blue vanilla custard with fruit and cheesecake bites. “Bear Lake Craze” is vanilla custard with fresh raspberries and Oreos.
“Those are all pretty popular,” Chambers said.
He said Icehouse is a concept almost a decade in the making. Chambers was inspired by Nielsen’s Frozen Custard and a businessman in Las Vegas who taught him the ropes of custard-making.
“He helps people make the best,” Chambers said.
Naturally, the Firehouse co-owner opened Icehouse next to the longtime pizzeria. Icehouse replaced another sweet treat establishment, The Broken Beak.
“It’s a totally different concept,” Chambers said. “We think our product is the best in the valley.”
His wife, Kelley, Icehouse’s business manager, said Chambers has “always had amazing ideas.”
“I love that they just work out so well,” she said. “Because of what he’s been able to do with Firehouse and now Icehouse, he does a lot for the community, too.”
On an overcast and somewhat breezy summer afternoon on Wednesday, you would have thought it was sunny and 100 degrees in Logan — because people of all ages packed Icehouse to get their favorite custard or concrete.
That included Makenzie Bishop and her grandpa, Joe Phillips, who had been in Icehouse just weeks before for a taste test during the pilot period of the establishment.
On Wednesday, Phillip got “Mint to Be,” which contains vanilla custard with mint cream, Alvey’s mints and Oreos; Bishop got the “Mama Llama,” with caramel and brownie chunks.
Not only did they think the custard was excellent, but they agreed Icehouse is a nice way to end a meal at Firehouse pizza.
Bishop noted how the inside of Icehouse looks much like Firehouse.
“It’s smart and very friendly as well. It invites people in,” she said.
Phillips noted Icehouse's air conditioning system.
“Especially on a hot day, you walk in here, you cool right down and then you have some custard to go with along with it,” he said. “Can’t beat that.”