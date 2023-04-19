A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, April 14 at Preston Junior High for the Polar Bear, the iconic Preston drive-in that is being revived after it was closed in 2005. The new Polar Bear will be located at 516 E. 800 South and could open as early as August of this year.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, April 14 at Preston Junior High for the Polar Bear, the iconic Preston drive-in that is being revived after it was closed in 2005. The new Polar Bear will be located at 516 E. 800 South and could open as early as August of this year.
The moment that many have been waiting for is finally here: the Polar Bear is coming out of hibernation.
The Polar Bear emerged in style during a groundbreaking ceremony held last Friday, April, 14, at the Preston Junior High School, just across the street from the Polar Bear’s new location.
Guests packed the gymnasium to enjoy a light lunch, live music, site plans, brand unveiling, cold bottles of Coca-Cola, memorabilia displays, photo ops, and a ceremony to commemorate the grand occasion. Tracie Jensen was the emcee and the speakers were Shawn Oliverson, Laurie Hemsley, Steve and Dixie Larsen (previous Polar Bear owners), Lance Hemsley and Sawyer Hemsley.
The Polar Bear restaurant will be located at 516 East 800 South, formerly the location of Preston Hometown Automotive. Construction is already underway at this new location.
Polar Bear, which first opened in the 1950s, was one of the first drive-ins in Preston. The iconic original closed its doors in 2005.
In 2022, Sawyer Hemsley, a founder of Crumbl Cookies, bought the Polar Bear brand along with its menu and recipes under a newly formed company called Hemsley Ventures, a company with which Hemsley plans to “create legacy, brands, places, spaces and memories.” Hemsley said his “goal is to help revitalize Preston and make the city magical again with time.”
The new Polar Bear team has been working with the previous owners to recreate the menu to its truest form. Though the main menu will be simple and streamlined, diners can look forward to a variety of Polar Bear classics that will rotate onto the menu on a limited-time-offer basis.
In addition to the menu items, another nostalgic component will be the reintroduction of a traditional order and pick-up window with a patio area for dining and other festivities during agreeable weather. Hemsley also plans to have drive-up stalls with carhops that will bring food out on a tray so that families can share an experience in the car like the old days. A drive-thru window will be an additional option for guests.
“It’s all about the details,” said Hemsley, who has some big plans to make this one of the most special eateries in the valley. Hemsley hopes to not only attract the attention of Franklin County residents but also those in the surrounding areas to visit what he is calling, “a destination experience” that can be shared with friends and family.
If all goes according to plan, patrons could be enjoying that “destination experience” as early as August of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.