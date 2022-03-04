The local interactive fitness brand iFIT announced longtime CEO, co-founder and Cache Valley local Scott Watterson was stepping away from his current role at the company to serve as chairman of board of directors.
“Really, he’s retiring,” said Colleen Logan, spokesperson for iFIT, speaking of Watterson’s role going forward. “He’s moving from day-to-day to a more executive role.”
The 66-year-old Watterson worked with the fitness outfit for 45 years. According to the release, he will still be involved with the “advanced development team to focus on the next generation of product innovation.” The company has since appointed Chief Financial Officer Steve Barr and Chief Experience Officer Mark Watterson — one of Scott’s sons — as co-presidents of the company.
“The day-to-day operations of the company will be in Mark and Steve’s very capable hands,” Logan said.
In the press release, Watterson said he was confident in passing the torch to the new co-presidents.
“I am proud of what we have built at iFIT over four decades and our ability to successfully adapt in a rapidly evolving health and fitness landscape,” Watterson said. “Today’s important updates strongly focus the business for continued growth in what has made us successful in the first place: technology, innovation, and the member experience. I look forward to lending my expertise in driving innovation as chairman.”
The company’s leadership changes were announced in tandem with the end of an “amicably resolved” lawsuit with a shareholder, as well as an influx of funding from a private equity firm that had previously invested in iFIT.
The lawsuit filed in January by Icon Preferred Holdings LP, who was advised on investments by Pamplona Capital Management, requested a New York County court issue a judgement of $300 million.
Further information on the resolution was not provided by iFIT. Court records show the parties stipulated to a discontinuance with prejudice.
“It’s no longer anything that we’re worried about,” Logan said.
A $355 million capital raise was supported in large part by Connecticut-based private equity firm L Catterton, according to the release. Watterson said he was also personally investing alongside the firm. The funds were presented as a shot in the arm for the future of the business.
“The capital raise will enable more focus and investment in growing iFIT’s leading brands, content library, and product offerings, with the sole purpose of enhancing the member experience. At the same time, the company will also invest in efficiency measures to increase profitability for reinvestment,” the company wrote in the statement.
The release states L Catterton was “honored to invest and to play a meaningful role in the advancement of iFIT’s future.” It’s unclear, however, how large an influence the firm will have on iFIT.
“I don’t know that those details have been hammered out. And if they have, I can’t speak to it,” Logan said. “But they’ll be involved.”
The announced changes at iFIT followed another round of layoffs at the company last week. The number of employees let go has not been disclosed. According to Logan, iFIT currently employs nearly 1,000 in the Cache Valley and surrounding areas; globally, there are around 2,220 working for the company.
Nearly two months after an undisclosed number of employees were let go in December, Logan and Barr discussed the layoffs and spoke to supply-chain issues affecting iFIT and other businesses across the nation.
Logan told The Herald Journal at the time a “small number” of iFIT fitness talent had been relocated to Florida, while many others were contract employees and therefore not affected by the layoffs.
For the many employees that were laid off, Barr said the effects were not lost on him.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Barr said, going on to say he’d spend “countless hours” thinking on the impacts. “Those folks that are no longer employed — I’m sorry. But we are trying to do our best for the thousands of employees that are still here.”
In February, Barr said iFIT was offering and would continue to offer career and job counseling for those affected by the layoffs. He encouraged former employees to reach out.
According to Logan, employees impacted by the layoffs can receive assistance on resume writing, LinkedIn skills and networking, and “overall career opportunity counseling” by emailing the human resources department at iFIT.