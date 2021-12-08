iFIT Health and Fitness let go of an undisclosed number of employees last Friday in multiple departments.
Some ex-employees blamed the layoffs on poor management, worker mistreatment, struggles with their initial public offering and patent lawsuits.
iFIT Spokesperson Colleen Logan wrote in a statement to The Herald Journal that “a small reduction in workforce occurred to align with business needs as we continue to grow as a fitness technology company.”
“Being headquartered in Cache Valley, we appreciate the opportunity to provide jobs that facilitate greater health and wellness in our community and around the world,” Logan wrote. “… We empathize with those impacted and appreciate their contributions to the company.”
Lindsey Lundholm worked as a software tester and was one of the employees terminated on Friday. She wrote about her experience on social media the following Monday — in a post that has garnered over 100 likes and more than 150 comments.
“We were told so many times in meetings that the company was growing and doing so well and to refer our friends,” Lundholm said. “A few weeks later, Friday, I get asked to join a Zoom meeting. It was the testing supervisor and an HR representative. They proceeded to tell me that I was getting laid off, that I had until the end of the day.”
Lundholm stated the representative and supervisor said they had to cut back on employees and that the department was hit hard. Soon after, she was locked out of company Wi-Fi and removed from a workplace chat app.
“I would guess at least half of my team was laid off that day,” Lundholm added.
Other recent headlines of a company firing over Zoom involved Better.com, where CEO Vishal Garg controversially told over 900 employees they would be terminated with the company over video.
David Cook, another software tester at iFit, said that he had strange experiences prior to the layoffs. The Thursday before, keypads were installed for added security. Cook’s worker ID showed up as not found, so he was not able to get inside. Multiple of his coworkers had the same issue.
“We go to HR to get it fixed just thinking they didn’t have our number in,” Cook said. “Well sure enough, all of us that had problems with it were laid off. It just makes me mad looking back on it because it felt like that was iFIT’s way of telling us we don’t work here anymore … so they didn’t have to go through the trouble of telling us in person we were laid off.”
Cook also shared a plethora of rumors he heard about the reasons why employees were laid off, including a potential move to Florida, a switch to automated testing, debt from a pulled IPO and a possible tax break for businesses who have large layoffs before a new year.
iFIT planned to take its stock public back in October but ended up delaying that move indefinitely, citing “adverse market conditions.”
iFIT previously told The Herald Journal that the business wanted to go public to take advantage of “explosive growth in the equipment industry” and its advances in technology to make home exercise more interactive.
“I just feel iFIT isn’t telling the truth,” Cook said. “They go off telling people how profitable their Black Friday was but then why are they experiencing so many layoffs? … It feels that iFit’s ethics are nonexistent.”
According to Logan, former employees affected by the workforce reduction were “provided resources for moving forward, including instructions for transitioning 401K and health insurance, career advancement information and opportunity to apply for open positions within iFIT.”
Former employees may request “personalized job search consulting,” Logan wrote, by emailing employee.experience@iFIT.com.
Samantha Alexander worked in the home delivery department and had no warning she would be let go. Alexander was told during her termination that she would be put down for immediate rehire.
“There is no such thing, as I found out later,” Alexander said. “Then when I applied for unemployment, they put down that I was fired, which was not the case, and put misconduct and attendance as the reasoning.”
Logan also wrote that “Tenure-based severance was provided,” which some employees wrote kicked in after three years with the company.
Multiple laid-off employees mentioned the fact that Peloton has filed a patent lawsuit against iFIT. Business Insider reported that the company accused iFit’s bikes, treadmills, ellipticals and other machines of copying Peloton’s leaderboard features and other technology, such as automatic adjustments based on performance. A Peloton statement accused the company of taking a “free ride” off its “innovative technology.”
Additionally, Hyperice, a company that holds several patents for the Hypervolt massage gun, filed a lawsuit against iFIT on Nov. 15 over the design of the NordicTrack PulseTech massage gun.
In Lundholm’s post many previous iFIT employees shared their stories, alleging poor management, no compensation for company loyalty and constant miscommunications. Some noted that frequent hiring and firing seems to be a pattern for iFIT.
Because Utah is an employment-at-will state, companies do not need to inform employees of layoffs ahead of time or provide a reason for termination.
“I’m just extremely disappointed in this company,” Lundstrom wrote in her original post. “In the timing of these layoffs, the way they were handled and how they dismissed myself and so many others like we don’t matter.”