On Monday, hundreds of Cache Valley pickleball enthusiasts attended the grand opening of a new gym in North Logan dedicated to the tennis-esque game.
The latest location for The Picklr — located at 1650 N. Main Street in North Logan in the space formerly occupied by Bed, Bath & Beyond — is the second location for the Utah-based pickleball business.
Among the attendees on Monday, Traci Rainey of Logan said she started playing pickleball as she saw the game growing in popularity.
“I feel like it kind of became a trendy theme a couple years back,” Rainey said. “Courts started popping up, and I thought I’d give it a try.”
Rainey was impressed with the Picklr.
“There’s surprisingly a really big draw to pickleball, and having something indoor in the valley here is appealing for a lot of reasons,” Rainey said. “For sure, I’ll be back.”
Pickleball is a racquet sport that could be described as a child of ping-pong and tennis. Played in either singles or doubles, one team serves the ball into play by hitting it underhand into an area diagonal from their position. The opposing team must return the ball after it bounces. The two teams then volley the ball until it bounces twice or someone hits it out of court boundaries. If the receiving team wins a volley, they get to serve. If the serving team wins, they score a point. The court is notably smaller than tennis and the ball is less bouncy.
Though the Picklr just celebrated its first year in business on April 2, co-owner Jorge Barragan said five more locations are currently under construction.
Barragan believes the growing popularity around pickleball is because of the community the game creates. He said it is enjoyed by university students and retired people alike.
“I think for a lot of people, it’s a great opportunity to find purpose,” Barragan said. “That’s why I love pickleball.”
Matt Dalton, a chiropractor in Providence who is sponsoring a court at the Picklr in Logan, said the sport has a relatively low physical toll which is why young children through septuagenarians are attracted to the game.
“It’s not as hard on the body,” Dalton said. “Obviously there’s a lot of back and forth going really crazy, but it’s pretty gentle.”
Barragan encouraged those who may be intimidated by the buzz currently surrounding pickleball to give it a try.
“It’s for all skill levels,” Barragan said. “If someone is intimidated, just come try it, come see it. Come see that it can be fun.”