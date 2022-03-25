LOGAN — The Logan Regional Hospital in about three years time will have a very different look that will make navigating the campus much easier for patients, officials say.
Preliminary infrastructure work has already begun on a project that will bring a 110,000-square-foot, four-story tower to the northeast corner of the campus, see the two existing towers demolished and end with a new front entrance to the hospital, said Logan Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer Brandon McBride.
“We feel a responsibility and a commitment to ensure we are always offering the most modern and state-of-the-art facilities to our communities and to do it in an appropriate way with an appropriate cost,” McBride told The Herald Journal during a recent phone interview. “This is part of our mission of ensuring that we can help people live the healthiest lives possible. It’s important for us to have state-of-the-art facilities to fulfill that mission.”
The existing inpatient services towers for the hospital were originally constructed in the late 1970s, said McBride, adding that although there are no foundational concerns with the two towers, life-safety codes have changed over the years and the hospital is committed to constructing a new tower that fully adheres to updated codes and standards.
“The building is very secure and will definitely withstand an earthquake,” McBride said. “But one of the issues we are addressing is life safety standards and codes continue to change and we want to make sure the new tower will meet those new codes and standards. We are not worried about structural or foundational issues, we just want to make sure that it meets existing code requirements.”
The plan is to relocate numerous existing units into the new tower once it is completed, McBride said. The first floor of the new tower will house a café, kitchen, education center and some cardiology and imaging services. The hospital’s intensive care, behavioral health and transitional care units will call the second floor home. The third floor will house medical, surgical and pediatric nursing units and a partial fourth floor will create some space for business offices.
Not only will the behavioral health unit be relocated, but the new space will also allow the hospital to add some much needed beds. Currently, the hospital transfers about 250 adults per year out of Cache Valley because the behavioral health unit is at capacity, McBride said. The new space in the tower will be able to increase that unit’s occupancy by about 40 percent, he added.
“One of the things that we are most excited about is the opportunity to expand our behavioral health unit and add more beds,” McBride said. “That will allow us to better meet the needs from an inpatient behavioral health standpoint. The need for expanded BHS in the Logan-Cache Valley area continues to grow, so growing that unit will allow us to continue to meet those needs.”
Construction on the new tower is expected to last the next two years, followed by another year-long process of moving the existing services over, demolishing the two existing towers and building the new main entrance, McBride said. That puts the total project completion date at around the first quarter of 2025. McBride said he is confident the project will make it much easier for patients to know where they need to go for their medical needs and how to get there.
“Another key objective is we want to provide a more visible and better main entrance to our hospital services,” McBride said. “In addition to improving the main entrance and modernizing current inpatient services, one of the other things this will allow us to do is reconfigure our campus so that we have improved way-finding. This will allow us to locate inpatient services on the north, northeast end of the campus, outpatient services in the middle and clinical services on the south, southwest part of the campus. This should make it easier for our patients to access all of our services well into the future.”
Due to the ever-changing costs associated with construction and materials, McBride declined to comment on how much the project is expected to cost.
Logan Regional is working with HDR, Inc., an engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services firm based in Omaha, Nebraska, to design the new tower and front entrance. The Salt Lake City-based company Okland Construction will complete the construction work.
McBride said there have been little to no setbacks in the process, commending the city of Logan for being great partners throughout the initial planning and design stage. He also expressed significant optimism that the project will greatly enhance the amenities and services the hospital is able to provide well into the future.
“This is really exciting for Intermountain Healthcare and Logan Regional Hospital to continue to provide the best facilities and services in the community,” McBride said. “That is what I am most excited about — the opportunity to have fresh, new and modernized space where our patients can come and know they are going to receive safe, high quality care. This sets the hospital campus up for future success over the next several decades.”