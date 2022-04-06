Intermountain Healthcare, which owns Logan Regional Hospital, announced this week that a merger with Colorado-based healthcare organization SCL Health has been completed.
“With this merger, we’ll create a model for the future of healthcare that focuses on keeping people healthy and proactively addresses causes of illness through high-quality, affordable, and accessible care to more patients," said Intermountain President and CEO Marc Harrison in a prepared statement on Tuesday. "The merger provides a model for healthcare for the rest of the country.”
The newly formed organization will continue to use the Intermountain Healthcare name and remain headquartered in Salt Lake City. As the eleventh largest nonprofit healthcare system in the United States, according to the news release, it will now operate in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
A new Intermountain board of trustees was also implemented, including some members of each organization.
President and CEO of SCL Health Lydia Jumonville will lead the integration of the two systems, the release states. She will work in partnership with Harrison, and serve as a member of the new board.
Former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt was announced as the chair of the board. Leavitt served as governor for a decade from 1993 to 2003. Leavitt was also served in President George W. Bush’s Cabinet as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency as well as secretary of Health and Human Services.
The most recent Intermountain Chair, Gail Miller, and most recent SCL Chair, Michael L. Fordyce, will continue as board members. Miller is the owner of The Larry H. Miller Company and Fordyce is the retired president and CEO of Craig Hospital in Denver, according to the Intermountain website.
The board has 18 members, according to the Intermountain website, including Spencer F. Eccles, chairman emeritus of the intermountain banking region of Wells Fargo; A. Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions First Nation Bank; Beth Beckman, chief nursing executive for Connecticut-based Yale New Haven Health; S. Neal Berube, former president and CEO of Associated Food Stores; and Utah State Sen. F. Ann Millner.
According to the news release, the organization now operates 33 hospitals and 385 clinics while employing over 59,000 caregivers across those facilities. In Utah and Idaho, one million people have been provided health insurance by Intermountain.
Intermountain attempted a merger in 2020 with Sanford Health, but the merger was ultimately called off after a leadership shakeup at Sanford. According to reports from the Associated Press, the long-time Sanford CEO left the organization in a mutually agreed separation in 2020 after telling employees in an email he wouldn’t wear a mask after contracting and recovering from COVID-19; he was paid over $49 million in severance, salary and other payouts after leaving.