Dr. Marc Harrison, CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, speaks during an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Aug. 31, 2021 at the Capitol. Harrison plans to step down from his role as leader of Utah’s largest hospital system.
The CEO of Utah’s largest hospital system has announced plans to step down.
Dr. Marc Harrison will step down this fall as the president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, a leadership position he has held since 2016, the company said in a statement Thursday. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Salt Lake City and has about 42,000 Utah employees.
Harrison is leaving Intermountain Healthcare for a leadership position to run a health care platform for the venture capital firm General Catalyst, according to the statement.
Prior to his time as CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, Harrison worked for Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, but even then, he already had a history in the Salt Lake City area: He and his wife moved to Utah in 1990, where they both worked at Primary Children’s Hospital — he as an intern, and she as a resident. He joined the Cleveland Clinic in 1999 as a pediatric intensive care doctor, and moved through the ranks over the years.
