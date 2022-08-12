IHC CEO

Dr. Marc Harrison, CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, speaks during an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Aug. 31, 2021 at the Capitol. Harrison plans to step down from his role as leader of Utah’s largest hospital system.

 Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The CEO of Utah’s largest hospital system has announced plans to step down.

Dr. Marc Harrison will step down this fall as the president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, a leadership position he has held since 2016, the company said in a statement Thursday. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Salt Lake City and has about 42,000 Utah employees.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you