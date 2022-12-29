...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Cache Valley, a transition to rain
is expected during the late evening on Friday. However, there is
a chance that precipitation type remains snow throughout the
period and potentially beyond, which will produce greater snow
accumulations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital was recently named to the list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care for 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
A news release by Intermountain Healthcare on Thursday about the listing explained the hospital was named for its “high quality of care for maternity patients,” noting the recognition is “a major achievement as fewer than 300 hospitals in the nation scored high enough to make the list.
“Providing the safest and highest quality care to our maternity patients is a critical part of our mission,” Brandon McBride, administrator at Logan Regional Hospital, said in the release. “I’m proud to work alongside amazing physicians, midwives, nurses and technicians in our Women’s Center who provide the best maternity care possible to our community.”
Intermountain maternity caregivers also help educate new moms about how to care for themselves and their baby after childbirth and help connect them with community resources for women and children.
For the list, the magazine analyzes labor and delivery services data to make their determinations. This year it also analyzed four new factors including episiotomy rates, vaginal birth after cesarean rates, and whether each hospital med new federal criteria for “birthing-friendly” practices.
The magazine also rewarded hospitals for tracking and reporting their outcomes for patients of different races and ethnicities.
