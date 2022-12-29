hjnstock-health care

Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital was recently named to the list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care for 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.

A news release by Intermountain Healthcare on Thursday about the listing explained the hospital was named for its “high quality of care for maternity patients,” noting the recognition is “a major achievement as fewer than 300 hospitals in the nation scored high enough to make the list.


