J. Dawgs

Justin Stubbs works on the grill at J. Dawgs on Monday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

J. Dawgs is coming to Logan city this week, as the restaurant prepares to open its sixth store on Wednesday.

The grand opening of the brand’s newest gourmet hot dog location will start at 11 a.m. at 505 E. 1400 North. Restaurant owner Jayson Edwards said Logan residents can expect a similar experience to other J. Dawgs locations around the state.

