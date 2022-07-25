J. Dawgs is coming to Logan city this week, as the restaurant prepares to open its sixth store on Wednesday.
The grand opening of the brand’s newest gourmet hot dog location will start at 11 a.m. at 505 E. 1400 North. Restaurant owner Jayson Edwards said Logan residents can expect a similar experience to other J. Dawgs locations around the state.
“It’ll be just like the other ones, including since we’ve added fries to some of the menus at a few stores,” he said. “The Logan store has space for fryers, so it’ll have fries, dogs and sodas. So, it’ll be the same great dog and great hospitality and a beautiful space.”
Edwards said the new location in Logan has been in the works for over a year now. The company purchased two spaces in the University Village shopping mall to create the “perfect space” for the business due to its proximity to other businesses and gathering spaces, he said.
The idea of establishing a brick-and-mortar location in Logan came after successfully bringing a J. Dawgs trailer to Cache Valley several times in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.
“When we took the trailer up to Logan, the four or five times we did, I was blown away by how we were received up there,” he said. “The people in Logan are so nice and it just feels different up there in the best way. It’s more laid back and it feels great, so we chose to expand there.”
Edwards started J. Dawgs when he was in college at Brigham Young University, before dropping out to pursue the business full time. He said having Utah State University in Logan was part of the reason the restaurant started looking at starting a branch in the city as universities are a boon for businesses like J. Dawgs.
As the business prepares for opening day on July 27, Edwards said a large portion of the employees at the location are Aggie students.
“The whole crew is mostly college students and students are fun,” he said. “They’re excited about things and just the interaction between the business and the university is important. J. Dawgs is what it is primarily because of the proximity of the first store to Brigham Young. You have professors and staff and athletics, which is a large audience.”
The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., but that schedule is subject to change if the later hours are more often frequented down the road, Edwards said.
Residents in Logan have shown excitement for the new location opening to offer more food options in Cache Valley, Edwards said, and the feedback on the building has been positive.
While the finishing touches are being put on the building as well as its cooking and dining areas, J. Dawgs has already slated a few other locations. According to the company’s Facebook page, Spanish Fork and Riverdale will each be getting a location each soon.
As customers prepare to attend the grand opening and pick up their hot dog this week, Edwards said locals can expect the “feeling” of J. Dawgs to be showcased in the restaurant’s newest location.
“The great thing about J. Dawgs is how you’re going to feel when you walk in the store,” he said. “It’s well designed, we have a great staff, and it’s clean and well designed. It’s a fun, upbeat atmosphere you cannot beat.”