A local company that's been manufacturing rugged field instruments for nearly three decades has started selling devices powered by household-brand operating systems Windows 10 and Android.
Released just last month, the Mesa 3 rugged tablet from Juniper Systems provides a larger display, better outdoor visibility and more processing power than the previous models.
“The Mesa 2 was a new form factor for us, as well as our first full Windows 10 device,” said Jeff Delatore, the Mesa product manager. “The Mesa 3 continues with that same form factor. It’s what is inside the Mesa 3 that sets it apart.”
Juniper Systems, a Cache Valley company that specializes in rugged handheld devices for businesses, was founded in 1993 as a subsidiary of Campbell Scientific and has since produced data collecting devices used across 50 countries. The products are designed and assembled here in the Cache Valley location by its 164 employees.
At the beginning of January, the company released the Windows 10 and Android Mesa 3 devices. The tablet running Android is the first of its kind by Juniper Systems and, according to the press release, will grant users access to the Google Play Store, providing the data collecting, mapping and productivity applications users require to be successful.
When creating the Mesa tablet, enhancing ergonomics and battery life were big focuses for the design team in order to stand out from competitors and satisfy customer needs.
“People in the field have to use this device all day,” Delatore said. “It can be taxing so we do things to make it more comfortable.”
With a thicker width, a strap and a lip on the back to add grip, the tablet is more comfortable to hold for longer periods of time.
Some of these features also add to its durability.
Delatore said beyond the ability to be in water for up to two hours and be dropped over 30 times from 4 feet without damage, the device’s battery accounts for 10-12 working hours with an extra battery pack that will add another 5-6 hours.
“This tablet will outwork me any day,” Delatore said. “The main purpose of being rugged is to protect the data that the customers value.”
Delatore said the device is built from the ground up to be durable and designed to be waterproof, dustproof, able to endure multiple drops to concrete, and function perfectly in the most extreme temperatures.
Juniper Systems customizes tablets for clients to reduce the number of devices people have to carry and allow companies to brand or alter the device to fit their needs.
More information about the Mesa 3 rugged tablet can be found at www.junipersys.com and blog.junipersys.com