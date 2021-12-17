People looking for holiday fare to fit certain dietary restrictions this holiday season might feel a bit more cheery to know about Num.
Num: Gourmet Desserts is a newer bakery to the valley, started by Brennan Terry a little over three years ago.
“It’s super random,” Terry said. “If you were going to tell me that this is what my life would turn into, everyone would have been like ‘no way.’ It’s something that just happened and I’ve been chugging along ever since.”
Currently Num is doing a promotion to increase traffic to their storefront located at 345 Southwest St. in Logan. If your name happens to fall on Santa’s List, you get a free dessert. Santa’s list will be around all of December, and Terry plans to continue a monthly promotion in 2022.
“We’re just trying to get people in the valley to know we’re here and that we have awesome options for everybody no matter what you’re trying to do,” she said.
Struggling with postpartum depression, Terry turned toward food. In her effort to find something to help her with postpartum depression, she tried the keto diet. While her body reacted positively, Terry still could not find a treat or baked good that was healthy and tasty.
“They’re supposed to taste like crap, or you taste something that’s gluten free and it tastes like you’re eating cardboard, or a piece of grass or something crazy like that,” she said.
In her hunt to find something to soothe her craving, she turned toward making desserts of her own, trying new sweeteners, flours and recipes.
"I turned my kitchen into literally a mad scientist’s lab. … My kitchen was a mess all the time because I was doing all this stuff,” Terry added.
Then, Terry started selling. With a background in photography, she created a website and social media accounts. She gathered a small team to help her bake. For a year and a half they rented out the kitchen at Bridgerland Tech, and Terry would make deliveries.
“We’d have to bring all of our stuff in and bring all of our stuff out,” she said. “It was an absolute nightmare, but I was so grateful for it at the time because we had nowhere else to do it.”
At first, branded as Oh, Keto, Terry only sold doughnuts. The bakery later rebranded to be more inclusive to those with different lifestyles, allergies and dietary needs.
In addition to doughnuts, Num now sells cookies, brownies, whoopie pies and much more. All Num desserts are keto-friendly, sugar-free, gluten-free and use a blend of coconut and almond flour, meaning diabetic customers, celiac customers and many others can enjoy these baked goods.
“We have so many people coming in every day asking, ‘Do you have a vegan (option), a nut-free, dairy-free, egg-free, everything-free (option).’ We do have some variety. We’re trying to make everything as inclusive as we can while sticking true to what we’re doing,” Terry said.
Recently Num won the “Best of Northern Utah” award for best bakery. Terry plans to continue her endeavors and acknowledges both her husband and her employees for success, calling it a team effort.
“Our goal is just to let people know that we have something cool, unique, different that hopefully can help them make their life easier for their whole family,” she said.
Num desserts are also available at Lee's and Twisted Sugars across the state. They can be reached by phone at (435)774-1162 or online at https://www.numgourmetdesserts.com.